Versie 7.0 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. In versie 7.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Postbox now ships with 20 beautiful themes spread across light and dark modes. To select a new theme, click the Themes button in the toolbar or select a theme from the View > Theme menu.

The "Default" option will automatically switch between the original "Light" and "Dark" themes based upon the OS preference or dark mode state.

Clips let you quickly insert pre-formatted blocks of HTML into your messages. It works similarly to Responses and Signatures, but Clips have two additional capabilities:

Clips can insert CSS into the <head> region of a message A default Clip can be used per identity when new messages are composed

This means that you can now create sophisticated newsletters, brand templates, or stationary and use them as needed or by default per identity. Theoretically, any email template that you can create or find on the web can now be used in Postbox.

Like Signatures and Responses, we've included a suite of example Clips that you can use in your messages, including:

checked bullets

numbered bullets

buttons

callouts

description list

horizontal rules

image blocks

quotes

social follow blocks

text blocks

tables

To access Custom Clips, open the Compose window, make sure the Clips button is added to the Toolbar, press and hold the Clips button, then select Custom Clips from the menu.

Similar to add-ons, our Labs feature will allow for experimental 3rd-party code to be used within Postbox.

The first Labs project will be OpenPGP support provided by a specially designed version of Enigmail for Postbox and can be enabled under the Tools menu (remember to add the appropriate buttons to the Compose window toolbar).

Unlike add-ons which can be arbitrarily installed, only a select number of Labs projects will be available for Postbox. Given that Labs projects contain 3rd-party experimental code, they are not officially supported by Postbox, Inc.

If there's a 3rd-party solution you would like to see in Postbox, contact the 3rd-party developer directly. Please do not contact Postbox asking us to support code we do not develop, thanks! 👍

By popular demand, we've added two new services to our Cloud File Sharing feature:

Dropbox for Business

OneDrive for Business

We've created a new swipe mechanism on macOS that will provide better feedback for four commonly used actions:

1/2 swipe left = Archive

full swipe left = Reminder

1/2 swipe right = Junk

full swipe right = Delete

The swipe actions work on a "swipe-n-hold" basis. Swipe until the desired action is displayed, hold, then let go once the swipe action "activates." This usage pattern was designed to prevent accidental swipes from performing an action.

Most importantly, swipe actions can be performed on multiple messages at once!

Currently, this feature is available on macOS only.

This works similarly to Quick Move but copies the message to the desired folder instead of moving it. The keyboard shortcut "c" will bring up the Quick Bar, and from there you can type the name of the folder you wish to copy the message to.

We've created a new mechanism for Gmail labeling that mirrors the actions used for Quick Move, Quick Switch, and Quick Copy. Type the "l" key to bring up the Quick Bar, then autocomplete against the desired label name.

Gmail labeling works similarly to Topic assignment in the Quick Bar, and you can now assign multiple labels at once.

The compose formatting toolbar now supports text strikethrough and highlighting.

We've added three more filter actions:

Add Prefix to Subject

Add Suffix to Subject

Add Sender to Address List

Improved Gravatar Support

Date Pickers in the Search Bar

Alphabetical sorting of Topics in the editor panel

vCards can now be imported to the Address Book by double-clicking on them

Improved styling for vCard display

Improved status messages in the preview pane

Added option and set default to limit Conversation View to messages in the Inbox, Sent, and Archive folders in Preferences | Options > Display > Conversations

Added Quick Post actions to the Quick Bar with the keyboard shortcut “q”

Multiple selected messages now display a message count in the preview area

Added OAuth2 (Yahoo) to the account settings page

Implemented preference to hide/show signatures in conversation view

Improved the options for remote image loading

Improved icon display when using different resolutions on Windows

Implemented TCP keepalive option to improve connections

Added preference to MIME encode 8-bit headers to fix Yahoo character and question mark issues

Removed the default preference for composition background color

Changed font sizes from points to pixels in the compose window, which may require that you change your default composition size

Increased line-height for composition and display

Changed delete behavior for Google accounts to better mirror what Gmail does on the web