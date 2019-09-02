Versie 18.4 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 18.0, die codenaam Leia draagt, is onder meer de hele broncode doorgenomen, met als doel de stabiliteit te verbeteren. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht in de muziekbibliotheek en het kijken van live televisie, is er een volledige 64bit-versie van Kodi en is het nu ook verkrijgbaar via de Windows Store. Ten slotte is de mediaspeler verbeterd, waardoor er minder haperingen moeten voorkomen, en kan het ook prima overweg met 4k- en 8k-resoluties, hdr, drm en de nieuwste codecs. De release notes voor versie 18.4 zien er als volgt uit:

Another couple of months have passed since we last pushed out a release, and so, in our ongoing efforts to produce the best media software in the world, it's time to squash another few of those more irritating bugs. Usual rules apply: don't expect any new features, don't think that this will change your life, it won't make you richer or more attractive, but it will hopefully be more stable and usable for people who've been victims of any of these bugs.

So, what have we done? Well, you can find a full summary of closed pull requests here, but the summary would be...

Fix Missing text when sorting from inside addon

Clear/save focus-history when leaving window with focus on parent folder item

Picture slideshow fixes (Estuary)

Subscribe to controller install events (games)

Fix radio button text length (Estuary)

Fix season/episode formatting for video addons (video)

Don't consider display mode ids constant (Android)

Fix PlayMedia builtin for playlists (.strm) and "artists" smart playlists (music)

Fix PlayMedia builtin for smart playlists and playlists (music)

FFmpeg: Bump to 4.0.4-Leia-18.4

Load program from stream property without using streaminfo (video)

Fix initialization of AVD3D11VAContext structure (video, Windows)

Fix TS resume point, related to PR16314 (video)

Fixed memory leak, fixed segfault (video, Linux)

Fix PAPlayer to handle passthrough for TrueHD (audio)

Fix component dependencies

PVRRecordings: Prevent concurrent calls to video database

Use first protocol from add-on in add network dialog

Use exact matching for protocol in file+dir factories

Use of absolute paths in combination with hosts in URLs

Fix file times for vfs addons

Fix + sign HTTP folder

Corrections to filesystem CircularCache initialization and termination

Controller fixes

Delete stream details when video info is refreshed

Do not attempt to further resolve plugin paths for failing entries

Revert "fixed: We should always update stream details from player..."

Many - indeed, most - of these fixes are hidden deep inside Kodi and really shouldn't be obvious to most people; unless you're doing something that regularly hits one of them, you'll really never notice. That said, they're all real bugs, and real fixes, so thanks as always to all who found a bug, took the time to report it and, in some cases, provided a fix.

The full v18.4 changelog can be found in our GitHub milestone. If you want to read back on what was actually changed in v18 itself, you can find the corresponding articles in the blog posts - Kodi 18, Kodi 18.1, Kodi 18.2, and Kodi 18.3.