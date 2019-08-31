Er is met versienummer 4.15 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.556 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Initial implementation of the HTTP service.

Stack unwinding support on ARM64.

Better multi-monitor support on macOS.

RichEdit control optimizations. Bugs fixed in 4.15 (total 28): 22383: Dragon Age: Origins - massive flickering when StrictDrawOrdering is disabled

33834: user32: multiline edit control renders tabs not correctly using usp10

34830: rpcrt4:cstub fails and crashes on Windows 8

37781: Multiple Microsoft Redistributable/Component installers running in Windows 7 mode need dummy Windows Update Service (MS .NET Framework 4.5, MS VC++ 2015 Redist)

38245: Construct 2 can't create a localhost server (needs implementation of version 1 httpapi request queues)

40868: World of Warcraft 7 (Legion expansion beta realm version) client causes a lot of seh:RtlCaptureStackBackTrace stub noise in console

41752: Need For Speed Most Wanted 2012 Corrupted Models & Textures in Game

42681: Regression: Graphics/Texture no longer render correctly in Reflex Arena

43387: valgrind shows several definite leaks in dlls/windowscodecs/tests/metadata.c

44958: Epic Games crash reporter needs 'dbgeng.DebugCreate' to support IDebugClient5 interface

45420: Titanfall 2 Multiplayer mode stuck on Attempting Connection

45843: Battleye's BEDaisy.sys expects memory allocated by ExAllocatePoolWithTag to be executable

46315: Vypress Chat 2.1.9 MSI installer crashes without native jscript

47035: widl generates typelib file with enums multiply defined

47041: wire_marshal attribute ignored and the underlying type is used instead

47049: boolean type defined as 'unsigned char' rather than 'char'

47050: typedef'd anonymous structs typedef'd names are not used in interface methods

47101: Multiple 64-bit game and application crash reporting tools need x86_64 'ntdll.RtlCaptureStackBackTrace' implementation

47149: widl generates invalid C headers when user-defined structs also have const typedef'd names

47427: Glide wrapper - Configuration buttons misbehaving

47436: `winetricks -q dotnet30sp1` fails

47442: Quickbooks 2018 installer fails during Amyuni ABS PDF driver installation, reporting 'File not found.' (needs stub 'regini.exe')

47494: SuperTux: Fullscreen mode not working on MacOSX (Invalid monitor handle)

47523: EverQuest crashes on unimplemented function KERNEL32.dll.EnumSystemFirmwareTables since build Jul 12 2019

47563: Sforzando Sample Player works but GUI is blank (unusable)

47633: Guild Wars quits silently after the splash screen

47636: Multiple games text is upside down (affects Wizard101, Touhou, Unreal Tournament)

47661: SwanSoft CNC: Crashes when clicking "tools management" button