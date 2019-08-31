Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Wine 4.15

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 4.15 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.556 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Initial implementation of the HTTP service.
  • Stack unwinding support on ARM64.
  • Better multi-monitor support on macOS.
  • RichEdit control optimizations.
Bugs fixed in 4.15 (total 28):
  • 22383: Dragon Age: Origins - massive flickering when StrictDrawOrdering is disabled
  • 33834: user32: multiline edit control renders tabs not correctly using usp10
  • 34830: rpcrt4:cstub fails and crashes on Windows 8
  • 37781: Multiple Microsoft Redistributable/Component installers running in Windows 7 mode need dummy Windows Update Service (MS .NET Framework 4.5, MS VC++ 2015 Redist)
  • 38245: Construct 2 can't create a localhost server (needs implementation of version 1 httpapi request queues)
  • 40868: World of Warcraft 7 (Legion expansion beta realm version) client causes a lot of seh:RtlCaptureStackBackTrace stub noise in console
  • 41752: Need For Speed Most Wanted 2012 Corrupted Models & Textures in Game
  • 42681: Regression: Graphics/Texture no longer render correctly in Reflex Arena
  • 43387: valgrind shows several definite leaks in dlls/windowscodecs/tests/metadata.c
  • 44958: Epic Games crash reporter needs 'dbgeng.DebugCreate' to support IDebugClient5 interface
  • 45420: Titanfall 2 Multiplayer mode stuck on Attempting Connection
  • 45843: Battleye's BEDaisy.sys expects memory allocated by ExAllocatePoolWithTag to be executable
  • 46315: Vypress Chat 2.1.9 MSI installer crashes without native jscript
  • 47035: widl generates typelib file with enums multiply defined
  • 47041: wire_marshal attribute ignored and the underlying type is used instead
  • 47049: boolean type defined as 'unsigned char' rather than 'char'
  • 47050: typedef'd anonymous structs typedef'd names are not used in interface methods
  • 47101: Multiple 64-bit game and application crash reporting tools need x86_64 'ntdll.RtlCaptureStackBackTrace' implementation
  • 47149: widl generates invalid C headers when user-defined structs also have const typedef'd names
  • 47427: Glide wrapper - Configuration buttons misbehaving
  • 47436: `winetricks -q dotnet30sp1` fails
  • 47442: Quickbooks 2018 installer fails during Amyuni ABS PDF driver installation, reporting 'File not found.' (needs stub 'regini.exe')
  • 47494: SuperTux: Fullscreen mode not working on MacOSX (Invalid monitor handle)
  • 47523: EverQuest crashes on unimplemented function KERNEL32.dll.EnumSystemFirmwareTables since build Jul 12 2019
  • 47563: Sforzando Sample Player works but GUI is blank (unusable)
  • 47633: Guild Wars quits silently after the splash screen
  • 47636: Multiple games text is upside down (affects Wizard101, Touhou, Unreal Tournament)
  • 47661: SwanSoft CNC: Crashes when clicking "tools management" button

Versienummer 4.15
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-08-2019 15:160

31-08-2019 • 15:16

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Wine HQ

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Wine

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Apple

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True