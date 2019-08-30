Versie 28.7 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Sinds Mozilla in versie 57 is overgestapt op Quantum, is er echter weinig meer dat de twee browsers nog verbindt.
Vlak voordat Mozilla met Quantum kwam, heeft het Pale Moon ontwikkelteam de sourcetree van Firefox nog een keer geforkt en er de verbeteringen van Pale Moon aan toegevoegd. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld de lay-outengine Goanna, een fork van Gecko, waarvan nu de vierde generatie uit is. Daarnaast is er het Unified XUL Platform, wat kan worden beschouwd als een tegenhanger van het op Chromium-gebaseerde Electron. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels, een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:
Changes/fixes:
- Landed a large JavaScript parser tune-up, which as a targeted goal brings our ES6 stringification fully in line with the ES2018 revision for classes, and implements rest/spread parameters for object literals. (Cheers to Luke!)
- Fixed a crash with the tuned-up parser code when certain error messages were triggered.
- Aligned browser behavior with mainstream regarding inner window behavior when domain is manipulated.
- Improved performance dealing with frame properties.
- Improved performance for handling html5 strings.
- Improved performance of image content loading.
- Fixed potential type confusion in array joins.
- Fixed an issue on some pages causing high CPU usage when wrongly specifying plugin content.
- Fixed an issue with the add-ons manager "discover" pane if no network connection is present.
- Fixed an issue with bookmark/history search results offering context menu options that would be invalid without a selection.
- Fixed the devtools JSON viewer and enabled it by default.
- Fixed searching from
about:homenot working for search plugins using the
POSTmethod.
- Fixed an issue with the checkboxes for location bar preferences.
- Fixed SVG alignment issues if SVG-containing elements fall on odd pixel sizes, causing blurry display of especially small SVGs like icons/glyphs.
SVGs will now always be pixel-snapped to provide expected crisp display.
- Fixed precompilation of Sync client modules when packaging. This also removes the redundant
services.sync.enabledpref.
- Added support for matroska containers and h264-based webm video formats.
- Added support for AAC audio in matroska and webm video formats.
- Added support for spaces in the Mac package and application name.
- Added an exception to the unique file origin policy for font types.
- Added native file picker support for xdg on Linux.
- Updated the default bookmark icons.
- Updated the SQLite lib to 3.29.0.
- Removed e10s information from about:troubleshooting.
- Removed hotfix leftovers.
- Removed the WebIDE developer tool.
- Removed conditional build-time disabling of the Pale Moon status bar code.
- Removed "Delete this page" and "Forget about this site" links from live bookmarks (since they make no sense on feeds).
- Removed the Financial Times' polyfill user-agent override since they updated their detection to work with Pale Moon.