Malwarebytes heeft versie 4 van zijn gelijknamige anti-virusprogramma in ontwikkeling en inmiddels is er een publieke bèta verschenen. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming.
Versie 4.0 heeft naast een nieuw uiterlijk onder meer een verbeterde detectie-engine. Dat was wel nodig ook, want Malwarebytes scoort tegenwoordig niet al te best in de testen. Verder zijn ook de prestaties van het programma en de snelheid van de scan verbeterd en worden alleen Windows 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:
Malwarebytes 4.0 changes
Malwarebytes 4.0.1.31 Beta changelog:
- New detection engine that
- Improves Zero-hour detection
- Dynamically extends detection to mutating malware
- Improved performance and faster scans
- Complete redesign of the User Interface
- Simplification of the Windows Security Center integration setting
- Improved Web Protection component
Known Issues:
- Performance/protective capability
- Improved detection and remediation
- Removed default monthly Scheduled Scan in Free mode
- Updated the installer to allow installation to standalone Business mode when certain conditions are met
- Fixed BSOD involving farflt.sys
- Fixed issue with exclusion involving short filenames
- Fixed issue where Real-Time Protection did not enable properly
- Addressed other miscellaneous defects
- A working internet connection is required for the installer
- Under certain circumstances the installer requires a fully clean install to complete
- The Installer is still working with a provisional UI and it lacks certain basic elements (such as a progress bar)
- The installer does not support Safe Mode at this point
- False Positives rate will be significantly low but they can still occur
- This version is still English only
- Crashes and BSODs can appear under certain circumstances
- The UI does not support High DPI and certain screen resolutions
- Isolated parts of the new UI still show the old UI’s screen, for some settings, prompts, pop ups and notifications.
- Animations within the UI might occasionally appear clunky
- Certain grids show items not in expected (often chronological) order
- Miscellaneous visual and cosmetic glitches such as borders disappearing, missed alignments, color mismatches and hover-over effects missing
- Copy can still be provisional in certain screens and or wrong or missing
- This new version does not support Windows 8, it supports Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and newer. It does not support Tablets
- The support tool does not support 4.x Betas.