Malwarebytes heeft versie 4 van zijn gelijknamige anti-virusprogramma in ontwikkeling en inmiddels is er een publieke bèta verschenen. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming.

Versie 4.0 heeft naast een nieuw uiterlijk onder meer een verbeterde detectie-engine. Dat was wel nodig ook, want Malwarebytes scoort tegenwoordig niet al te best in de testen. Verder zijn ook de prestaties van het programma en de snelheid van de scan verbeterd en worden alleen Windows 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden: