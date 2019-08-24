Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MKVToolNix 37.0.0

Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 37 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements
  • MKVToolNix GUI: the list of often used languages now contains those from
    Wikipedia’s "List of languages by native speakers" by default. Also by
    default only those languages will be shown in the language drop-down boxes.
Bug fixes
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: fixed a bug in the "make destination file names
    unique" logic that caused an existing number-in-parenthesis at the end of
    the file base name to be removed in certain situations (e.g. when the first
    added file was named m (3).mkv and both m (3) (1).mkv and m (3) (2).mkv existed already, the GUI was suddenly use m.mkv instead of m (3) (3).mkv).
  • MKVToolNix GUI: on Windows the GUI is built with a slightly older version of
    the Qt library again (5.12.4). The Qt version used in release v36.0.0,
    v5.13.0, lead to crashes when doing certain things such as selecting
    multiple tracks in the multiplexer. Fixes #2605 and #26008.

Versienummer 37.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

