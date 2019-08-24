Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 37 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- MKVToolNix GUI: the list of often used languages now contains those from
Wikipedia’s "List of languages by native speakers" by default. Also by
default only those languages will be shown in the language drop-down boxes.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: fixed a bug in the "make destination file names
unique" logic that caused an existing number-in-parenthesis at the end of
the file base name to be removed in certain situations (e.g. when the first
added file was named
m (3).mkvand both
m (3) (1).mkvand
m (3) (2).mkvexisted already, the GUI was suddenly use
m.mkvinstead of
m (3) (3).mkv).
- MKVToolNix GUI: on Windows the GUI is built with a slightly older version of
the Qt library again (5.12.4). The Qt version used in release v36.0.0,
v5.13.0, lead to crashes when doing certain things such as selecting
multiple tracks in the multiplexer. Fixes #2605 and #26008.