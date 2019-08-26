Plex heeft versie 1.16.5.1554 van Plex Media Server uitgebracht. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast.
Het programma bevat een eigen softwarewinkel waar plug-ins kunnen worden uitgewisseld. Via deze plug-ins kan onder meer content van diverse streamingdiensten worden bekeken. Daarnaast is er PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die eerder toegang tot nieuwe versies geeft naast korting op 'Premium features'. De changelog sinds versie 1.16.2.1297 ziet er als volgt uit:
Plex Media Server 1.16.3.1402 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)New:
Fixes:
- (Web) Updated to 3.104.1
- Add translations for Afrikaans, Finnish and Polish and update existing ones.
- (Library) Filtering shows by audio or subtitle language would fail (#10189)
- (Metadata) Posters could fail to load on Nvidia Shield servers (#10036)
- Collection hubs would only display a maximum of six items.
- Fix Hungarian translations.
- In single-core systems, loudness analysis might not occur on audio files (10049)
- Published addresses could fail to update after network interface state changed on macOS (#10192)
Plex Media Server 1.16.2.1321 (all users/Public channel)
New:
- Corrects an internal publishing / deployment problem.
- Release notes for 1.16.2.1297 apply, repeated below, are:
Fixed:
- (Web) Updated to 3.99.2
- (Add to Library) Hi-fi quality was limited if TIDAL account was not managed through plex.tv (#10155)
- (Localization) Translated strings were not returned (#10168)
- (NAS) Ensure transcoder temp directory is present at startup on Synology devices (#10213)
- (NAS) The server might not automatically start after system reboot on Synology devices (#10236)
- Greatly speed up partial scan operation (#10171)
- On macOS, if a network interface had multiple IPv4 addresses, they could fail to publish to plex.tv (#1778)
- Shows in “Shows you might like” were missing season counts (#10162)
- The scanner or transcoder could crash when processing files containing big-endian DTS audio streams (#10135)
- The server could use large amounts of CPU time when running on a network with certain routers with UPnP enabled (#9610)
Plex Media Server 1.16.3.1433 (Beta update channel)Fixed:
- (LiveTV) Temporarily disable signal strength updates. This reduces pixelation with some tuners.
Plex Media Server 1.16.4.1469 (Beta update channel)New:
Fixes:
- (Web) Updated to 3.104.2
- (DVR) Improve selection of default lineup during setup. (#10211)
- (Filters) Track source filter would not work. Renamed to Album Source.
- (Music) Tracks added from TIDAL would not show up in Popular Tracks (#10319)
- (Notifications) A large number of new item notifications would arrive after enabling the preference
- (Playlists) Shuffling a playlist containing items from mixed sources could cause unexpected results (#10222)
- (Playlists) Smart playlist generated from Add to Library content would not play back (#10244)
- (Scanner) PlexIgnore file exclusion would not work in Photo libraries (#9818)
- (Subtitles) Issues with automatic selection when default subtitle and audio languages differ (#10241)
- Fix for deadlock when deleting DVR that could not be upgraded to Cloud EPG. (#10358)
- (Transcoder) The transcoder process could leak memory on the Nvidia SHIELD (#9291)
Plex Media Server 1.16.5.1488-deeb86e7f (Beta update channel)New:
Fixes:
- (Web) Updated to 3.108.2
- (DVR) Re-enable signal strength updates for all tuners except Hauppauge. (#10352)
- (Library) The Track Last Skipped filter could return the incorrect results (#10309)
- (Live) In some circumstances, new recordings could use an additional tuner, rather than sharing one already tuning the same channel. This could manifest as a missing “watch from start” option (#9736)
- Watching a trailer could mark the corresponding movie watched in some cases (#9481)
- (DVR) Live session buffer data could be pruned prematurely, resulting in live TV being unable to seek back as far as expected (#10430)
- (Playback) Certain clients could receive corrupted data in media requests, leading to corruption during playback (#10436)
Plex Media Server 1.16.5.1554 (is now available to everyone)