Microsoft heeft versie 16.2.1 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De release notes voor versies 16.2 en 16.2.1 ijn hieronder te vinden:

Visual Studio 2019 version 16.2.1

Visual Studio 2019 version 16.2

Hold down the Alt key + a letter indicated by an underline in the word to quickly jump to different actions in the start window and new project dialog screens for complete keyboard accessibility.

Take any file type including solution files and drop them on to the start window when you launch Visual Studio to load the file.

Resize the start window and new project dialog by dragging the edges. Visual Studio remembers changed sizes between invocations of the windows. Ability to maximize the windows by double clicking in the title bar area and minimize the windows by clicking on the task bar icon when in their launch states.

Access the Developer Command Prompt and Developer Power Shell by either going to “Tools > Command Line” or by searching for them via the Visual Studio Search. Accessing them from within the IDE, automatically sets their path according to the currently opened solution or folder.

The Preview Features tools options page has a new look that provides more information of the feature. Check this page for new features and to provide feedback on features.

Preview Feature: Enable the “Standard tool window layout” preview feature to improve the startup time for Visual Studio by minimizing the impact of opening tool windows.

Backup files are now saved to a temporary folder to avoid using unnecessary storage space in My Document folders that are synchronized with OneDrive

Users only have to sign in one time to access Azure resources in Visual Studio, Azure CLI or Azure PowerShell.

Developer PowerShell enables users to do everything available in Developer Command Prompt, but now from the familiar PowerShell interface.

Visual Studio retains filters for language, platform, and project type between invocations of the new project dialog for easier access generally used templates with fewer clicks.

LSP: Folding Range has been updated to better support large snippets

An extension that uses Newtonsoft.Json may take advantage of features in the new version.

For local CMake projects configured with Clang, Code Analysis now runs clang-tidy checks, appearing as part of background code analysis as in-editor warnings (squiggles) and in the Error List.

Updated the <charconv> header for C++17's P0067R5 Elementary string conversions: Added floating-point to_chars() overloads for chars_format::fixed and chars_format::scientific precision ( chars_format::general precision is the only part not yet implemented) Optimized chars_format::fixed shortest

header for C++17's P0067R5 Elementary string conversions: Added the following C++20 Standard Library preview features: Available under /std:c++latest : P0020R6: atomic<floating-point> P0463R1: endian enumeration P0482R6: char8_t type for UTF-8 characters and strings P0653R2: to_address() for converting a pointer to a raw pointer Available under /std:c++17 and /std:c++latest : P0600R1: [[nodiscard]] in the library Available unconditionally: P0754R2: <version> header P0771R1: std::function move constructor should be noexcept

Windows SDK is no longer a dependency for the CMake for Windows and CMake for Linux components.

Improvements to the C++ linker to significantly improve iteration build times for the largest of input. /debug:fast and /incremental times have been improved on average by 2x, and /debug:full by 3-6x.

The Visual Studio Installer now handles improved size space detection based on what a user already has installed. If the required amount of space is significantly larger than what is available, the previous warning is now converted to an error and blocks installations.

Visual Studio now enables debugging JavaScript in the new Microsoft Edge Insider browser for ASP.NET and ASP.NET core projects.

Install the browser, set a breakpoint in application JavaScript and start a debug session using Edge Insider browser. Visual Studio will launch a new browser window with debugging enabled allowing developers to step through application JavaScript within Visual Studio.

Visual Studio also supports debugging custom browser configurations using the "Browse with" option to launch the browser with custom CLI parameters (e.g. ---inprivate).

Users requested bringing back the Sort Usings command separate from the Remove Usings command. The Sort Usings command in now available under Edit > IntelliSense .

command separate from the command. The command in now available under . Users can now convert a switch statement to a switch expression. Under project file, verify the language version is set to preview as switch expressions are a new C# 8.0 feature. Place your cursor in the switch keyword, type ( Ctrl+. ) to open the Quick Actions and Refactorings menu, and select Convert switch statement to expression .

) to open the Quick Actions and Refactorings menu, and select . Developers can now generate a parameter with a code fix. Place the cursor in the variable name and type (Ctrl+.) to open the Quick Actions and Refactorings menu. Select the option to Generate a variable to generate a new parameter.

The Test Explorer now has significant UI improvements including better handling of large test sets, more natural filtering, discoverable commands, and the addition of customizable columns that let the user fine-tune what test information is displayed.

Significant reduction in memory consumed by the Visual Studio process and faster test discovery for solutions which have a large number of tests.

New filter buttons allow users to filter the view by test outcome easily. Failing tests show with a single click!

Additional buttons for ‘Run Failed Tests’ and ‘Run Previous Test Run’ make it easier to discover some of the most popular test-related keyboard shortcuts.

Users can customize what information is displayed by tests at a glance by selecting what columns are displayed! The Duration column can be displayed when investigating performance and use the Message column when comparing results. This table layout mimics the Error List table in its customizability. The columns can also be filtered using the filter icon that appears when hovering over the column header.

Users can specify what is displayed in each tier of the test hierarchy. The default tiers are Project, Namespace, and then Class, but additional options include Outcome or Duration groupings.

The test status window (the pane below the test list that displays the messages, output, etc.) is much more usable. Users can copy substrings of text, and the font-width is fixed for more readable output.

Playlists can be displayed in multiple tabs and are much easier to create and discard as needed.

Live Unit Testing now has its view in the Test Explorer. It displays all tests currently included in Live Unit Testing (aka. the live test set), so testers can easily keep track of Live Unit Testing results separate from the manually run test results.

There is a target framework column that can display multi-targeted test results.

This release includes the following Xamarin.iOS SDK: Xamarin.iOS 12.14

