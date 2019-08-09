Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.37.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.37 uitgebracht en de release notes voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

July 2019 (version 1.37)

elcome to the July 2019 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.
You can also check out this 1.37 release highlights video from Developer Advocate Brian Clark.

Versienummer 1.37.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Halleluja! Eindelijk consistente iconen. Wel jammer van Tweakers. Een van de grootste UI updates aan VSC sinds het ontstaan (en eerlijk gezegd best een kleine update wat dat betreft) en geen nieuwe screenshot, of op zijn minst een screenshot die de titelbalk niet afknipt en niet de foute verhoudingen heeft. :)

"Find and replace preserving cases" is een functie waarvan ik niet wist dat ik hem nodig had. :D
