Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.37 uitgebracht en de release notes voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
July 2019 (version 1.37)
elcome to the July 2019 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Full product icon refresh - New modern icons across all of VS Code.
- Edit string arrays in the Settings UI - Add to string arrays directly from the Settings editor.
- Reveal search result in File Explorer - Quickly jump to file locations in the File Explorer.
- Show whitespace in selection - See whitespace characters just for selected text.
- Find and Replace preserves casing - Replace text without losing letter casing.
- Terminal search UX improvements - More intuitive bottom-up search order for the terminal.
- Better SCSS @import navigation - VS Code now checks more locations for SCSS files.
- Remote Development tutorials - New step-by-step tutorials for working over SSH and in WSL.
