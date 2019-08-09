Versie 4.2.1 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New:
Fixed:
- JPEG XR file type support (Windows 8.1+ required)
- Holding Ctrl when dragging a selection with Move Selected Pixels will again leave a copy behind (but only with the mouse)
- Fixed crashes when saving DDS images
- Fixed VTF file type plugin. It was not working in 4.2 except for images that were an exact power-of-2 size on each dimension.
- .BMP files can be opened even if they’re not actually BMP images (they still need to be a valid WIC-supported file type such as PNG, JPEG, etc.)
- Fixed very bad performance when opening large images with embedded rotation metadata
- Fixed various crashes, such as when using File->New or Image->Resize, that sometimes happened if the previous update needed a reboot but either 1) it didn’t tell you that, or 2) it did but you didn’t reboot
- Fixed the problem that was causing the need for the aforementioned reboot in the first place (string resources file was locked by the thumbnail provider shell extension)
- Text tool will no longer draw tiny text when an image uses dots-per-centimeter instead of dots-per-inch
- Fixed menu ordering of effect plugins that have duplicate names
- The mouse wheel may now be used to scroll the Palettes menu in the Colors window (thanks @AndrewDavid for the suggestion and @toe_head2001 for the fix!)
- Fixed metadata handling that was preventing some images with EXIF tag 330 from being able to load
- Fixed metadata preservation for old images that pad EXIF string values with null terminators
- Fixed title bar text color when using certain custom accent colors in Windows 10
- Fixed title bar accent color when Tablet Mode is enabled