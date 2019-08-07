Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.61 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Sinds versie 11.53 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 11.61
Changes in version 11.60
- Added a new FujiFilm CropMode (thanks LibRaw)
- Added a few new proprietary CustomRendered values (thanks Jeffrey Friedl)
- Added a new Nikon LensID and fixed a Canon LensType (thanks LibRaw)
- Added a new CanonModelID
- Decode more Sony DSC-RX100M7 tags (thanks Jos Roost)
- Write standard EXIF to PNG even if non-standard EXIF already exists
- Changed a Minolta/Sony LensType (thanks LibRaw)
- Changed Composite GPS reference direction tags to be derived from only the XMP-exif GPS coordinate tags (and not other XMP GPS coordinates)
- Reverted a PNG Validation check that was removed from 11.60
- Patched to avoid problems overriding new values when writing thumbnail and preview images
Changes in version 11.59
- Added a few new Sigma LensType values (thanks LibRaw)
- Updated Sony makernote decoding for the DSC-RX100M7 (thanks Jos Roost)
- Various internal improvements to PNG reader/writer
- Fixed bug in RIFF decoder that could cause an "undefined subroutine" error (thanks Hayo Baan)
- Fixed problem writing some QuickTime tags if the PREFERRED levels were changed via the config file
- Install Changes:
- Properly erase all temporary files after validation tests
Changes in version 11.58
- Added a new SonyModelID (thanks LibRaw)
- Changed block delete to allow subsequent writing of tags from the same group (like a group delete)
- Minor changes to warnings and verbose output when writing PNG images
- Fixed potential runtime warning on an error rewriting XMP in a PNG image
Changes in version 11.57
- Added a number of new Canon and Sony LensType values (thanks LibRaw)
- Decode NikonMeteringMode for the D500
- Decode LensID for Nikon Z lenses
- Extract RawThermalImage from Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal images
- Validate PNG CRC values when writing or using the Validate option
- Improved Russian translation (thanks Andrei Korzhyts)
- Improved identification of some Tamron lenses for Canon cameras
- Changed name of D810MeteringMode tag to NikonMeteringMode
- Patched writing of XMP in PNG images to always come before IDAT, and warn if XMP comes after IDAT when reading
- Fixed problem replacing multiple lang-alt default-language structure elements in lists of XMP structures (behaviour for other languages still not ideal)
- API Changes:
- Removed PNGEarlyXMP option
- Fixed problem introduced in 11.54 which caused Options('UserParam') to return undef
- Internal Changes:
- A block delete of EXIF, XMP, IPTC, etc now sets the group delete flag
Changes in version 11.56
- Improved decoding of some tags for the Sony ILCE-7RM4 (thanks Jos Roost)
- Minor change to a Sony lens name
- Fixed format of a number of 8-bit integer QuickTime tags when writing
- Fixed problem replacing multiple structure elements in lists of XMP structures
Changes in version 11.55
- Added support for the Sony ILCE-7RM4 (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added a new SonyModelID (thanks LibRaw)
- Added a few new Sony/Minolta LensType values (thanks LibRaw and Jos Roost)
- Decode some new Nikon and Motorola tags (thanks Neal Krawetz)
- Decode a couple more ColorData tags for some Canon models
- Extract PreviewImage from DNG files which don't have a .DNG extension
- Extract Huawei APP7 maker notes with the Unknown (-u) option
- Internal change in LensID logic for Sony E-type lenses
Changes in version 11.54
- Added write support for XMP-crs:Texture and XMP-drs tags
- Added a number of new Panasonic NoiseReduction values
- Added definition for a new Kodak tag (thanks LibRaw)
- Added a couple of new Panasonic AFAreaMode values (thanks Daniel Beichl)
- Added a couple of new Sony/Minolta LensTypes (thanks Jos Roost and LibRaw)
- Added a new CanonModelID
- Decode HEVCConfiguration record from HEIC images
- Decode a new Panasonic tag
- Decode a new QuickTime tag
- Changed internal handling of Composite tag ID's to include module name
- Removed "FE" designation from Samyang E-mount lenses
- Dropped Validate warning about missing GPSProcessingMethod tag
- Added new Canon and Sony/Minolta LensType values (thanks LibRaw)
- Added a number of new Sony/Minolta LensType values (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added "Unknown" value for new EXIF CompositeImage tag
- Added ability to write GSpherical tags in video track of MOV/MP4 files
- Added support for geotagging from GPS/IMU CSV-format files
- Improved Russian translation (thanks Alexander)
- Improved Validate feature to check ExifVersion/GPSVersionID numbers
- Accept unsigned numbers when setting GPSAltitudeRef from a numerical value
- Fixed decoding of DepthMapWidth/Height for some Samsung live-focus images
- Fixed a couple of incorrect/incomplete CanonModelID values (thanks LibRaw)
- Fixed problem identifying some Canon lenses when used on a Sony camera with a Metabones adapter
- API Changes:
- Added FilterW option
- Enhanced Compact option to improve flexibility and include features of XMPShorthand option
- Removed XMPShorthand option from documentation