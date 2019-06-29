Versie 18.3 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 18.0, die codenaam Leia draagt, is onder meer de hele broncode doorgenomen, met als doel de stabiliteit te verbeteren. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht in de muziekbibliotheek en het kijken van live televisie, is er een volledige 64bit-versie van Kodi en is het nu ook verkrijgbaar via de Windows Store. Ten slotte is de mediaspeler verbeterd, waardoor er minder haperingen moeten voorkomen, en kan het ook prima overweg met 4k- en 8k-resoluties, hdr, drm en de nieuwste codecs. De release notes voor versie 18.3 zien er als volgt uit:

Two months have passed since our last bugfix release and already we have a new one ready for consumption. Fancy a few more features? There aren't any, with one teeny-tiny exception. Apparently DTS-HD audio only tracks are a thing and Kodi can now play them like any other music format. That's it. No more features. Seriously.

However, since Kodi 18.3 is a bugfix release, we have a boatload of erm... fixes. In fact, too many to mention. Below is a non-exhaustive list of (mostly) usability fixes.

Fixed favourites widget not scrolling properly on 16:10 displays

Fixed API button was not reachable with a mouse on Settings window

Fixed Skin Settings window scrollbar focus

Fixed order of TV Show title and Episode title in Video Info dialog

Added Search button to the side menu in the Video and Music windows

Fixed Wall and Infowall views scroll to bottom on certain aspect-ratios

Fixed broken side menu navigation in the Addon Browser window

Fixed a Group Manager crash when adding a new group

Fixed EPG UI corruption and/or EPG data not showing with newly added channels

Fixed PVR guide window channel data being overwritten

Added support for DTS-HD audio tracks

Fixed wrong album or artist thumb art being picked from scraper results

The remaining fixes are under the hood and range from addressing nasty memory leaks to DVD playback from HTTPS sources, with a couple of crash and burn events in between. A special thanks to all the users that found a bug, took the time to report it and, in some cases, provided a fix.

The full v18.3 changelog can be found in our GitHub milestone.