Versie 4.2.2 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. Versie 4.2.2 volgt een maand na 4.2.1 en bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen.

Within a month of Krita 4.2.1, we’re releasing Krita 4.2.2. This is another bug fix release. We intend to have monthly bug fix releases of Krita 4.2 until it’s time to release 4.3, which will have new features as well. Here’s the list of bug fixes: