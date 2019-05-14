Apple heeft een update uitgebracht voor macOS 10.14, beter bekend als Mojave. Mojave kan gratis vanuit de Apple Store worden opgehaald. Het biedt onder meer verbeteringen aan de desktop en Finder, en introduceert een donkere modus. Verder heeft het besturingssysteem een nieuwe versie van Safari die tracking door fingerprinting tegengaat. Ook laat Safari een melding zien als bijvoorbeeld Facebook via een Like-knop de gebruiker probeert te tracken. Daarnaast ondersteunt de desktop 'stacks' van bestanden en kan de wallpaper zich aanpassen aan de tijd van de dag. Het versienummer van deze update is 10.14.5 en kent de volgende veranderingen:
macOS 10.14.4
- Adds AirPlay 2 support for sharing videos, photos, music and more from your Mac directly to your AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV.
- Adds the ability to follow a magazine from the Apple News+ catalog browsing view.
- Improves audio latency on MacBook Pro models introduced in 2018.
- Fixes an issue that prevented certain very large OmniOutliner and OmniPlan documents from rendering properly.
- Disables accessories with insecure Bluetooth connections.
- Enterprise content:
- Fixes an issue that prevented resetting the user account password from the login window after using a personal recovery key (PRK) to unlock the FileVault volume.
- Fixes an issue that prevented the InstalledApplicationList MDM command from recognizing that updates are available for apps installed via VPP.
macOS 10.14.3
- Apple News
- Apple News+ is a new subscription service that extends the Apple News experience with hundreds of magazines and top newspapers.
- Our editors handpick top articles and magazine issues, and you also get personalized recommendations on the topics most interesting to you.
- Automatic downloads make it easy to read magazine issues offline.
- Apple News is now available in Canada, with a free experience that includes handpicked Top Stories, a personalized Today feed, and support for both English and French.
- Apple News+ is available in the U.S. and in Canada, with dozens of additional Canadian magazines.
- Safari
- Adds Dark Mode support for websites that support custom color schemes.
- Streamlines website login when filling credentials with Password AutoFill.
- Allows push notification prompts only after interacting with a website.
- Adds a warning when an insecure webpage is loaded.
- Removes support for the expired Do Not Track standard to prevent potential use as a fingerprinting variable; Intelligent Tracking Prevention now protects against cross-site tracking by default.
- iTunes
- Shows more editorial highlights on a single page in the Browse tab, making it easier to discover new music, playlists, and more in Apple Music.
- AirPods
- Adds support for new AirPods (2nd generation).
- More:
- Supports Air Quality Index in Maps for US, UK, and India.
- Improves the quality of audio recordings in Messages.
- Supports real-time text (RTT) for phone calls made through a nearby iPhone on Mac.
- Provides enhanced support for external GPUs in Activity Monitor.
- Fixes an App Store issue that may have prevented adoption of the latest versions of Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie, and GarageBand.
- Improves the reliability of USB audio devices when used with MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models introduced in 2018.
- Corrects the default screen brightness for the MacBook Air introduced in 2018.
- Fixes a graphics compatibility issue that may occur on some external displays connected to Mac mini (2018).
- Resolves Wi-Fi connection issues that may occur after upgrading to macOS Mojave.
- Fixes an issue where re-adding an Exchange account may cause it to disappear from Internet Accounts.
- Fixes an issue where AOL user passwords may be frequently requested in Mail.
- Enterprise content:
- Fixes an issue that could prevent mobile accounts from logging in from an off-network Mac after changing their network account password.
- Fixes an issue that intermittently prevented apps from downloading from the App Store or installing via MDM.
- Mobile Active Directory accounts that have used their personal recovery key (PRK) to unlock a FileVault volume are no longer required to continue using the PRK to unlock, but can use their login password instead.
macOS 10.14.2
- This update improves the security, stability, and compatibility of your Mac and includes the following enterprise content: When making a file-sharing connection that uses a valid Kerberos TGT to authenticate, users are no longer prompted to enter credentials.
macOS 10.14.1
- Adds RTT (real-time text) support for Wi-Fi calling.
- Adds a menu item to News for opening a story in Safari.
- Resolves an issue that may prevent iTunes from playing media to third-party AirPlay speakers.
- Enterprise content:
- Allows administrators to enable FileVault via MDM for mobile accounts and users created by MDM.
- Allows users to reset their login password at the login window when that password has expired via a password policy.
- Resolves an issue that prevents displays from working when connected to MacBook Pro models introduced in 2018, if certain third-party USB graphics devices are also connected.
- Adds support for Group FaceTime video and audio calls, which support up to 32 participants simultaneously, are encrypted end-to-end for privacy, and can be initiated from a group Messages conversation, or joined at any time during an active call.
- Adds over 70 new emoji characters, including new characters with red hair, gray hair, and curly hair, new emoji for bald people, more emotive smiley faces, and additional emoji representing animals, sports, and food.