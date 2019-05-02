Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Drupal 8.7.0

Drupal logo (75 pix) Versie 8.7.0 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De release notes voor deze uitgave spreken alleen van kleine veranderingen en verbeteringen.

Release notes

This is a minor version (feature release) of Drupal 8 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 8 and the Drupal 8 release cycle.

This minor release provides new improvements and functionality without breaking backward compatibility (BC) for public APIs. There may be changes in internal APIs and experimental modules that require updates to contributed and custom modules and themes per Drupal core's backwards compatibility and experimental module policies. Developers should review the Drupal 8.7.x change records for information on API additions and internal backwards compatibility breaks.

Minor releases may include string changes and additions. Translators can review the latest translation status on localize.drupal.org.

These release notes provide important update information for Drupal 8 site owners. You can also read about the new features in Drupal 8.7.0.

Versienummer 8.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-8.7.0.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-05-2019 16:080

02-05-2019 • 16:08

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Drupal

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Drupal

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True