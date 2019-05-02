Versie 8.7.0 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De release notes voor deze uitgave spreken alleen van kleine veranderingen en verbeteringen.

This is a minor version (feature release) of Drupal 8 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 8 and the Drupal 8 release cycle.

This minor release provides new improvements and functionality without breaking backward compatibility (BC) for public APIs. There may be changes in internal APIs and experimental modules that require updates to contributed and custom modules and themes per Drupal core's backwards compatibility and experimental module policies. Developers should review the Drupal 8.7.x change records for information on API additions and internal backwards compatibility breaks.

Minor releases may include string changes and additions. Translators can review the latest translation status on localize.drupal.org.

These release notes provide important update information for Drupal 8 site owners. You can also read about the new features in Drupal 8.7.0.