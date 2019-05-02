Sony heeft voor zijn A9-systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht met 5.00 als versienummer. Deze camera's bevatten onder andere een fullframe-bsi-sensor met vijfassige beeldstabilisatie met 24,2-megapixel. Met de aanwezige elektronische sluiter zijn snelheden tot 1/32.000 seconde mogelijk. De veranderingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
ILCE-9 System Software (Firmware) Update Ver.5.00
This update adds functions optimized for the shooting environment and makes changes to the specifications. As a result, some changes have been made to camera operation methods and other items.
Main notes
Changes to functions made by this update
- IMPORTANT: Note that once the update is installed, you cannot return to the previous version.
- Initialization of the camera settings. All setting values of the camera are initialized because of an update that adds functions and makes major changes to the specifications. Even if camera settings for the camera's system software (firmware) Ver.4.10 or earlier have been registered to the memory card using Memory (Camera Settings1 / Camera Settings2), those settings cannot be restored to a camera using system software (firmware) Ver.5.00 or later. We recommend you write down frequently used camera settings and other important information prior to executing the update.
- Changes to the MENU configuration. Camera functions have been added and deleted, so the configuration of the setting items displayed when the MENU button is pressed has been changed accordingly. We recommend you check the MENU configuration prior to shooting.
- Added functions and changes to specifications. Functions optimized for the shooting environment have been added. Accordingly, the function names and operation methods have been changed. In addition, some functions have been deleted.