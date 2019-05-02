Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: RackTables 0.21.2

RackTables is een webapplicatie voor het overzichtelijk weergeven van serverracks in bijvoorbeeld een datacenter. Zo is het mogelijk om racks in te voeren, waar vervolgens objecten, adressen en poorten in gehangen kunnen worden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een demo is via deze link te vinden. De ontwikkelaar heeft, na een lange tijd van stilte sinds 2017, enkele dagen geleden versie 0.21.2 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 0.21.2
  • update: enable CSS and JavaScript from external URLs (GH#231)
  • update: 802.1Q: do permission check for changing native vlan while keeping the allowed vlans list unchanged
  • update: 802.1Q: foreign VLANs (missing from the vlan domain list) are not propagated to uplinks
  • update: ability to extend supported device breed list via plug-in
  • update: add a server configuration report (same as before install/upgrade)
  • update: new modular port type 'SFP28'
  • update: allow to delete local user accounts (Mantis#1089)
  • update: show names in allocated units when assigning rackspace (Mantis#1711)
  • update: drop support for $localreports
  • update: display file comment in the SELECT (Mantis#1419)
  • update: change command-line arguments in git-commit
  • new feature: "shared router" allocation (GH#210 by Vladimir Ivanov)
  • new feature: optional tag descriptions
  • new feature: support for HP N.11.78 and IOS 15 (GH #225 by Vasilii Shashkov)
  • bugfix: fixup an SQL query in the integrity report
  • bugfix: make the "Uncheck all" button rack-specific
Versienummer 0.21.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website RackTables
Download https://www.racktables.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
