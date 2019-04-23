Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Asus RT-AX88U 3.0.0.4.384.5951

Asus logo (27 pix)Asus heeft alweer even geleden nieuwe firmware voor de RT-AX88U beschikbaar gesteld. Deze dualbandrouter kan clients zowel bedraad als draadloos van netwerktoegang voorzien op basis van 802.11ax met vier antennes. Verder zijn twee usb-3.1-poorten aanwezig, zodat een printer of externe opslag over het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. De nieuwe firmware heeft versienummer 3.0.0.4.384.5951 en de download is iets meer dan 64MB groot. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

ASUS RT-AX88U Firmware version 3.0.0.4.384.5951

Security Fix
  • Fixed CVE-2018-20334
  • Fixed CVE-2018-20336
  • Fixed null pointer issue. Thanks for CodeBreaker of STARLabs’ contribution.
  • Fixed AiCloud buffer overflow vulnerability. Thanks for Resecurity International's contribution.
New Feature
  • Support WAN Aggregation under DHCP and PPPoE WAN connection type.
    This feature combines two gigabit networks to increase bandwidth up to 2 gigabits. Please note that the modem connects to RT-AX88U must support LACP-IEEE 802.3ad.
Improvement
  • Improved RT-AX88U and Samsung® S10 series connection performance.
Bug Fix
  • Fixed IPTV VLAN issues.
  • Fixed comparision issue with ASUS router iOS app 1.0.0.1.40
  • Fixed AiMesh LAN IP issue when router using IPv6 WAN.
  • Fixed Network Map related issues.
  • Fixed AiMesh connection issue between GT-AX11000 and RT-AX88U.
  • Fixed Download Master icon disappear issue.
Versienummer 3.0.0.4.384.5951
Releasestatus Final
Website Asus
Download https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/wireless/RT-AX88U/FW_RT_AX88U_30043845951.zip
Licentietype Freeware
Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

23-04-2019 10:30
submitter: Balance

23-04-2019 • 10:30

Submitter: Balance

Bron: Asus

0theduke1989
23 april 2019 10:32
Vindt het zo jammer dat de Asus DSL-AG74 niet updates ontvang zoals de router series.
Stabiliteitsproblemen verhelpen etc.
