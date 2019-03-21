Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Drupal 8.6.13

Drupal logo (75 pix) Versie 8.6.13 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 8.6 bevat onder meer oEmbed, een nieuwe manier om media toe te voegen, en is er een demo die laat zien waartoe Drupal allemaal in staat is. In versie 8.6.13 zijn enkele belangrijke beveiligingsproblemen verholpen.

Release notes

Maintenance and security release of the Drupal 8 series.

This release fixes security vulnerabilities. Sites are urged to upgrade immediately after reading the security announcement and notes below:

Sites on 8.5.x or earlier should update immediately to Drupal 8.5.14 instead, and plan to update to the latest 8.6.x release before May 2019 (when 8.7.0 is released and 8.5.x security coverage ends).

Important update information
  • No changes have been made to the .htaccess, web.config, robots.txt or default settings.php files in this release, so upgrading custom versions of those files is not necessary if your site is already on the previous release.
  • No database updates are required for this release.

Versienummer 8.6.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-8.6.11.tar.gz
Bestandsgrootte 16,34MB
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-03-2019 13:562

21-03-2019 • 13:56

2 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Drupal

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Drupal

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0theduke1989
21 maart 2019 14:21
Uit ervaring weet ik dat dit meer voor de ervaren gebruiker is qua wat je kan modificeren.
In hoeverre is dit nog te doen als beginner? Kan je dan alsnog een beetje ''professionele'' CMS site maken of dat niet.

In Wordpress kan het ook erg goed al sje beginner bent.
Reageer
0ViveUtVivas
21 maart 2019 14:29
Met een goed thema uitkiezen kom je al een heel eind.
Als je alles zelf moet gaan inrichten is het een ander verhaal.

Je hebt gratis thema`s maar ook onderhouden betaalde zoals hier https://themeforest.net/category/cms-themes/drupal
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True