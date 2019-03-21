Versie 8.6.13 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 8.6 bevat onder meer oEmbed, een nieuwe manier om media toe te voegen, en is er een demo die laat zien waartoe Drupal allemaal in staat is. In versie 8.6.13 zijn enkele belangrijke beveiligingsproblemen verholpen.

Maintenance and security release of the Drupal 8 series.

This release fixes security vulnerabilities. Sites are urged to upgrade immediately after reading the security announcement and notes below:

Sites on 8.5.x or earlier should update immediately to Drupal 8.5.14 instead, and plan to update to the latest 8.6.x release before May 2019 (when 8.7.0 is released and 8.5.x security coverage ends).