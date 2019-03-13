Google heeft versie 73 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. Sinds versie 50 is de ondersteuning voor oudere versies van Windows en macOS vervallen. De belangrijkste veranderingen in versie 73, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en security fixes, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.