MobileIron Core richt zich op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Daarnaast kan het worden gecombineerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals Sentry voor beveiligde dataoverdracht en de Secure Workspace-apps met onder andere Help@Work, waarmee van afstand meegekeken kan worden op het scherm van een iOS- of Android-toestel door bijvoorbeeld een helpdesk. MobileIron heeft versie 10.1.0.2 zijn Core uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
MobileIron Core 10.1.0.2
Core v10.1.0.2 includes the following updates:
- Unable to send the ActivationLock of the iOS devices to the Apple Server due to the "Connection pool shut down" error - this issue has been fixed
- There was an issue with an HTTPD restart after an Enterprise Connector 10.1.0.0 upgrade was performed - this issue has been fixed
- Previously, there was an issue with the CLI login due to a bad CLI path after an Enterprise Connector 10.1.0.0 upgrade was performed - this issue has been fixed
- Previously, due to improper cleanup the Core server could leave Apple Volume Purchase Program connections open indefinitely if the connection returned an error response. This could cause the server to run out of sockets - this issue has been fixed