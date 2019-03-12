Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MobileIron Core 10.1.0.2

MobileIron Core richt zich op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Daarnaast kan het worden gecombineerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals Sentry voor beveiligde dataoverdracht en de Secure Workspace-apps met onder andere Help@Work, waarmee van afstand meegekeken kan worden op het scherm van een iOS- of Android-toestel door bijvoorbeeld een helpdesk. MobileIron heeft versie 10.1.0.2 zijn Core uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

MobileIron Core 10.1.0.2

Core v10.1.0.2 includes the following updates:
  • Unable to send the ActivationLock of the iOS devices to the Apple Server due to the "Connection pool shut down" error - this issue has been fixed
  • There was an issue with an HTTPD restart after an Enterprise Connector 10.1.0.0 upgrade was performed - this issue has been fixed
  • Previously, there was an issue with the CLI login due to a bad CLI path after an Enterprise Connector 10.1.0.0 upgrade was performed - this issue has been fixed
  • Previously, due to improper cleanup the Core server could leave Apple Volume Purchase Program connections open indefinitely if the connection returned an error response. This could cause the server to run out of sockets - this issue has been fixed
Versienummer 10.1.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Website MobileIron
Download https://community.mobileiron.com/
Licentietype Betaald
Vorige download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 12-03-2019 09:493

12-03-2019 • 09:49

3 Linkedin Google+

Bron: MobileIron

Lees meer

Overige software

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+12+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1sakurakilla
12 maart 2019 10:10
Wat zijn hier normaal de kosten van?
Reageer
0Pascalito
@sakurakilla12 maart 2019 10:25
Ligt net aan het volume, hier betalen we ongeveer 10 dollar per device, (10k volume). Ligt er net aan of je goed kunt onderhandelen ;)
Reageer
+1theduke1989
12 maart 2019 10:26
@sakurakilla je hebt ook ''gratis MobileIron, maar ook betaalde.

Hier in de bank gebruiken we de betaalde versie voor alle 6500 medewerkers.
Dan krijg je op maat gemaakte toegang, en alles wat er bij komt kijken. Plus weekelijkse consultants die voorbij komen om besprekingen te doen en naar de requests te kijken.

Kost wel een duid, kan ik je nu al vertellen.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True