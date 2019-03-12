Versie 1.4.3 van foobar2000 is verschenen. Deze populaire, lichte muziekspeler kan onder andere overweg met mp3, aac, ogg vorbis, flac, wav en wma, en beschikt over ondersteuning voor Replay Gain. Verder kan de speler verschillende formaten converteren, heeft het programma uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de tags aan te passen en kan de interface geheel naar eigen hand gezet worden. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de functionaliteit met behulp van plug-ins uit te breiden. De changelog voor versie 1.4.3 ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.4.3 Fixed disappearing metadata and playlist content corruption with certain internet radio playlists.

Fixed high CPU usage with read-ahead options active.

Converter: Fixed broken save-as dialog with | character in encoder names.

Made foo_ui_std.dll & foo_input_std.dll report version number of the foobar2000 release that they came with, as some people seem to mix binaries from different releases then run into issues.

Made possible to fall back to another decoder with WMA files that standard WMA decoder doesn't accept.

Fixed disappearing & appearing 'version' file in library configuration folder.

Updated FFmpeg to 3.4.5.

Fixed certain AIFF files not playing (beta 2).

Restored foobar2000 version number in HTTP user-agent string (beta 2).

Added an option to force HTTP CONNECT with proxy servers (beta 2).

Fixed 1.4 regression causing odd behaviors when the currently playing track is removed from playlist (beta 2).

Fixed 1.4 regression causing certain combinations of shuffle and playlist operations to crash (beta 2).

Fixed 1.4 regression with missing HTTP host field in proxy server requests (beta 3, beta 5).

Fixed a bug causing random crashes when decoding Vorbis (possibly also MP3 and AAC) due to bad parameters fed to FFmpeg (beta 4).

Converter: Made malformed UTF-8 in source file tags no longer cause conversion to FLAC to fail (beta 5).

Fixed ReplayGain alter file content crash (final).