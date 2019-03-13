Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 32 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- mkvinfo: when sizes are output the size of the element’s data portion is
output in addition to the element’s total size.
- MKVToolNix GUI: info tool: the element’s data portion is
shown as an extra column.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added column "Delay" to the track list
containing the additional delay to apply during multiplexing. Implements
#2506.
Build system changes
- all: fixed handling of Unicode code points > U+FFFF. Fixes #2516.
- mkvmerge: Windows: mkvmerge was crashing with an exception when trying to
identify certain files that can be used on Blu-rays (such as MPEG transport
streams of MPLS play list files) and when the file name was given as a UNC
path (e.g.
\\servername\sharename\path\to\file.m2ts). The GUI emitted
errors such as "the JSON output could not be parsed" in that case. Fixes
#2507.
- MKVToolNix GUI: the portable mode wasn’t detected correctly when the current
working directory the GUI was started from wasn’t the directory the GUI’s
executable file was located it. Examples for when this is the case are
Windows’ "send to" or "open with" functions. Fixes #2501.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: using button to change the current destination
directory to one of the recently used ones did not update the file name
according to the "make file name unique" setting. Part of the fix of #2519.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the function "set destination file name from
selected file’s name" will now only change the destination file’s name but
not its path. Part of the fix of #2519.
- libEBML v1.3.7 and libMatroska 1.5.0 are now required as they fix their
handling of Unicode code points > U+FFFF (see #2516).