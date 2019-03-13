Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MKVToolNix 32.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 32 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvinfo: when sizes are output the size of the element’s data portion is
    output in addition to the element’s total size.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: info tool: the element’s data portion is
    shown as an extra column.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added column "Delay" to the track list
    containing the additional delay to apply during multiplexing. Implements
    #2506.
Bug fixes
  • all: fixed handling of Unicode code points > U+FFFF. Fixes #2516.
  • mkvmerge: Windows: mkvmerge was crashing with an exception when trying to
    identify certain files that can be used on Blu-rays (such as MPEG transport
    streams of MPLS play list files) and when the file name was given as a UNC
    path (e.g. \\servername\sharename\path\to\file.m2ts). The GUI emitted
    errors such as "the JSON output could not be parsed" in that case. Fixes
    #2507.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: the portable mode wasn’t detected correctly when the current
    working directory the GUI was started from wasn’t the directory the GUI’s
    executable file was located it. Examples for when this is the case are
    Windows’ "send to" or "open with" functions. Fixes #2501.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: using button to change the current destination
    directory to one of the recently used ones did not update the file name
    according to the "make file name unique" setting. Part of the fix of #2519.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the function "set destination file name from
    selected file’s name" will now only change the destination file’s name but
    not its path. Part of the fix of #2519.
Build system changes
  • libEBML v1.3.7 and libMatroska 1.5.0 are now required as they fix their
    handling of Unicode code points > U+FFFF (see #2516).

