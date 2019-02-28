Er zijn updates verschenen voor versies 13, 14 en15 van Nextcloud. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Nextcloud belooft verder een zogenaamde drop-in replacement, die het mogelijk maakt om eenvoudig van ownCloud naar Nextcloud over te stappen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Today we have made available updates to Nextcloud 15, 14 and 13, which aim to improve the stability, security and reliability of your server. We restrict minor updates to bug fixes and minor, non-intrusive improvements because both home and enterprise users need to know that these upgrades are safe and reliable. Customers can rely on the stand-by upgrade support from Nextcloud GmbH if needed.

As usual, we’d like to remind you: Don’t forget to update your app regularly too. Up to date = more secure!

As always, the changes are small and will make for a safe and reliable update.

With 40 new changes, Nextcloud 15.0.5 brings UI improvements, fixes in link shares and improves the brute force protection security feature. Nextcloud 14.0.7, with a bit less than 20 changes, shows to be a very mature version.

The list of changes in Nextcloud 13.0.11 – only 4 changes – is even smaller. As it gets really close the end of its public support cycle, we strongly recommend users to migrate to Nextcloud 14. If you are still on Nextcloud 13 and want to continue to keep your data secure, request access to the Long Term Support service of Nextcloud GmbH for further security and stability updates.

As usual, here are some highlights from today’s release. The list is, of course, much longer, and you can find a full overview of the changes we released in our changelog.

In all versions:

The delay brute force protection was slightly reduced to be below 30 seconds, thus improving the solidity of clients and reducing the risk of creating timeout issues.

The casing of LDAP attributes was fixed

The SMB library wrapper was updated

In Nextcloud 14.0.7 and 15.0.4:

The owner of files or folder can now be correctly determinated when shared external storage is used

The recent files list was fixed

Javascript dependencies were updated

In Nextcloud 15.0.4 only: