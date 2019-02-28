Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Nextcloud 13.0.12 / 14.0.8 / 15.0.5

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Er zijn updates verschenen voor versies 13, 14 en15 van Nextcloud. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Nextcloud belooft verder een zogenaamde drop-in replacement, die het mogelijk maakt om eenvoudig van ownCloud naar Nextcloud over te stappen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Time for an update: Nextcloud 15.0.5, 14.0.8 and 13.0.12 are here!

Today we have made available updates to Nextcloud 15, 14 and 13, which aim to improve the stability, security and reliability of your server. We restrict minor updates to bug fixes and minor, non-intrusive improvements because both home and enterprise users need to know that these upgrades are safe and reliable. Customers can rely on the stand-by upgrade support from Nextcloud GmbH if needed.

As usual, we’d like to remind you: Don’t forget to update your app regularly too. Up to date = more secure!

Improvements in this release

As always, the changes are small and will make for a safe and reliable update.

With 40 new changes, Nextcloud 15.0.5 brings UI improvements, fixes in link shares and improves the brute force protection security feature. Nextcloud 14.0.7, with a bit less than 20 changes, shows to be a very mature version.

The list of changes in Nextcloud 13.0.11 – only 4 changes – is even smaller. As it gets really close the end of its public support cycle, we strongly recommend users to migrate to Nextcloud 14. If you are still on Nextcloud 13 and want to continue to keep your data secure, request access to the Long Term Support service of Nextcloud GmbH for further security and stability updates.

What’s new?

As usual, here are some highlights from today’s release. The list is, of course, much longer, and you can find a full overview of the changes we released in our changelog.
In all versions:

  • The delay brute force protection was slightly reduced to be below 30 seconds, thus improving the solidity of clients and reducing the risk of creating timeout issues.
  • The casing of LDAP attributes was fixed
  • The SMB library wrapper was updated

In Nextcloud 14.0.7 and 15.0.4:

  • The owner of files or folder can now be correctly determinated when shared external storage is used
  • The recent files list was fixed
  • Javascript dependencies were updated

In Nextcloud 15.0.4 only:

  • The original path of files in the trashbin can be shown
  • The expiration date changes for link shares were fixed
  • Uploads of empty files on S3 primary storage were fixed
  • PHP 7.3 incompatibility issues were corrected
  • Many UI fixes
Versienummer 13.0.12 / 14.0.8 / 15.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-02-2019 20:25
10 • submitter: LEDfan

28-02-2019 • 20:25

10 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: LEDfan

Bron: Nextcloud

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Nextcloud

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-110010+13+20+30Ongemodereerd7
Wijzig sortering
+1NanoSector
28 februari 2019 20:40
Zalig pakket. Ik gebruik het icm OnlyOffice en ik zou niks anders meer willen, in mijn ervaring werkt het beter dan OneDrive met Office (geen problemen met synchronisatie en meerdere mensen in 1 bestand loopt gewoon vlekkeloos) en is het completer dan Google Drive.

Tegenwoordig kun je ook NextCloud instances koppelen aan de OnlyOffice Desktop apps, echt heel erg fijn.

Ik zet er mijn bestanden in, mijn kalenders voor school, werk en persoonlijk, contacten... Ik wil ook Talk gaan gebruiken in plaats van andere services maar dat werkt nog niet zo vlekkeloos dus daar wacht ik denk ik nog even mee.
Reageer
+1The Zep Man
@NanoSector28 februari 2019 21:01
Ik gebruik Nextcloud in combinatie met Collabora Online. Dat werkt ook goed. Wel wil ik nog met OnlyOffice experimenteren. In het kort de verschillen:

• OnlyOffice wordt vanaf scratch ontwikkeld. Bij Collabora Online draait LibreOffice onder de motorkap.
• OnlyOffice zou beter moeten werken met Microsoft formaten (.docx, .xlsx, .pptx...) terwijl Collabora Online native de LibreOffice formaten gebruikt (odt, ods, odp...)
• OnlyOffice draait grotendeels client-side, terwijl Collabora Online server-side draait en rendering van de interface doorstuurt naar de client. Dit houdt in dat Collabora Online meer server-side resources vraagt.

De genoemde vergelijkingspagina is niet helemaal eerlijk. Collabora Online integreert met Nextcloud Talk voor text, audio en video chat integratie. Verder denk ik dat de vergelijking OK is.

Nextcloud Talk heb ik overigens stabiel gekregen. Veel mensen vinden het verrassend dat ze met je kunnen chatten (text, audio, en/of video) via een professioneel uitziende site in eigen beheer met de klik op een gedeelde link (eventueel door Nextcloud verstuurd via e-mail). En dat alles in de browser. :)
Reageer
+1NanoSector
@The Zep Man28 februari 2019 21:06
Ik heb inderdaad een tijdje Collabora Online gedraaid maar dat werkte toch niet helemaal lekker vond ik, het scrollen door documenten was haperig (je werkt in feite met één X11 instantie in je browser met meerdere mensen tegelijk...) en de collaboration was ook niet helemaal vlekkeloos. Sinds ik naar OnlyOffice over ben heb ik eigenlijk nergens meer last van behalve dat hij af en toe een refresh wil in je browser (desktop apps werken prima). Je mist dan inderdaad wel de Talk integratie, maar OnlyOffice heeft zijn eigen chatfunctie.

Mag ik vragen hoe je Talk stabiel hebt gekregen? Ik heb het een paar keer geprobeerd en we hadden steeds of geen audio of geen video, of screen share werkte niet...
Reageer
0The Zep Man
@NanoSector28 februari 2019 21:10
Mag ik vragen hoe je Talk stabiel hebt gekregen? Ik heb het een paar keer geprobeerd en we hadden steeds of geen audio of geen video, of screen share werkte niet...
Je moet een goed geconfigureerde STUN+TURN server opzetten. Dat wordt gebruikt voor NAT penetration en client-server-client communicatie als NAT penetration niet mogelijk is. Hiervoor moet je onder andere ervoor zorgen dat uitgaande STUN/TURN poorten van het internet IP adres van de server dezelfde poorten zijn als de uitgaande poorten op je publieke IP adres. Dit vereist een geavanceerde router waar je dit op kan instellen (bijvoorbeeld pfSense gebaseerd).

Alleen met een goed geconfigureerde STUN+TURN server voorkom je de verbindingsproblemen die je omschrijft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 28 februari 2019 21:11]

Reageer
0NanoSector
@The Zep Man28 februari 2019 21:20
Hmm, ik heb hier dan ook weer niet zo veel verstand van maar ik zag dat er bij Talk in ieder geval de nextcloud STUN server voorgeconfigureerd was, is dit geen goede server verder?
Reageer
0The Zep Man
@NanoSector28 februari 2019 21:43
Lees je meer in over STUN en TURN. Beide zijn in combinatie met goede firewall configuratie (met name voor TURN) praktisch altijd nodig om een stabiele verbinding te krijgen tussen deelnemende partijen.

Hier lees je meer over het opzetten van STUN en TURN voor Nextcloud Talk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 28 februari 2019 21:46]

Reageer
0Kayl
@NanoSector28 februari 2019 21:08
Op wat voor machine draai je dit? Geen problemen met traagheid? Draai het zelf in docker op een 12 core xeon CPU en ik vind het toch wel verdomd traag draaien. Zou het graag als hoofdpakket gebruiken, maar de traagheid vind ik echt dramatisch.
Reageer
0NanoSector
@Kayl28 februari 2019 21:12
Ik draai het op een zelfbouw NAS op Fedora 29 met een Pentium G3420 en 8GB RAM. Nextcloud zelf staat op een mdadm RAID1 array bestaande uit 2 WD Green 120GB SSDs, mijn data staat op een andere mdadm RAID1 array met 2 Seagate IronWolf 2TB HDDs. Dit alles in een SilverStone DS380 case en op een Gigabyte B85N moederbord (en een extra HBA kaart waar ik het model kwijt van ben).

De webserver is Nginx met php-fpm, ik gebruik PostgreSQL als database en Redis als cache. Draait bij mij erg lekker, de bottleneck is grotendeels mijn 20 Mbit/s upload bij Ziggo :)

Wel ben ik van plan om mijn CPU te upgraden naar een i3 4130 en de RAM naar 16GB, maar dit is eigenlijk meer voor Plex en andere services die op dezelfde machine draaien.
Reageer
0Jack Flushell
@Kayl28 februari 2019 21:13
12 core xeon cpu... :Y) waarschijnlijk ook nog 24 threads?

Als je niet nog veel meer dingen draait op dat ding, dan is je cpu uiteraard niet de bottleneck. Genoeg geheugen? Bandbreedte?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 28 februari 2019 21:14]

Reageer
0Kayl
@Jack Flushell28 februari 2019 21:19
Ja dubbel aantal threads inderdaad en 32GB RAM en 500mbit up/down. Zou voldoende moeten zijn. Ik draai hem wel op mariaDB en ik vraag me af of dat dan wel de meest handige keuze is. Is echter wel wat geadviseerd wordt vanuit de specifieke docker "bouwers".
Wat ook nog een twijfel van me is of ik mijn nginx config niet te krap heb staan waardoor bepaalde zaken vertraagd worden. Maar je wilt natuurlijk ook niet onveilig zijn met een dergelijk programma.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True