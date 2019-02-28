Er is een release candidate van Audacity versie 2.3.1 uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. In versie 2.3.1 treffen we onder meer een 64bit-versie voor macOS aan, is de scrub ruler nu standaard verborgen en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen.

The 2.3.1 release of Audacity for macOS is now a 64-bit build and will only run on modern 64-bit Macs, running OSX 10.7 or later.

Note carefully that if you use the LAME library for MP3 export or the FFmpeg library you will need to install the 64-bit versions of those libraries.

FFmpeg is used for importing and exporting a much larger range of audio formats including M4A (AAC), AC3, AMR (narrow band) and WMA.

The Scrub Ruler is now turned "off" by default and is not displayed. The reason we did this was because we found too many users were accidentally clicking in the Scrub Ruler and then finding themselves stuck in Scrubbing mode.

This will only affect you if you opt to reset your preferences settings as part of the 2.3.1 installation, manually reset your preferences or install Audacity for the first time.

If you want/need to turn it back on again use either the Transport > Scrubbing and check the Scrub Ruler to be "on". Or right click in the Timeline and select Enable Scrub Ruler.

The Scrub and Seek commands are still readily available from the Transport menu.

We have added a new command to the View > Zoom menu for turning Advanced Vertical Zooming "on" or "off".

Advanced Vertical Zooming enables you to use left-click gestures in the Vertical Scale to control zooming (this is in addition to the Simple mode vertical zooming commands available from the right-click context menu in the Vertical Scale).

In version 2.2.2 we changed the way vertical zooming works, splitting it into Simple and Advanced forms with the Advanced form turned off by default. Advanced mode could be turned on in Tracks Behaviors preferences but many users failed to find it there. Accordingly we introduced this new command to make this more discoverable.

Micro Fades

Micro fades (introduced in 2.3.0) can reduce the click when playback starts and stops. We've now made this an opt-in feature rather than provide it all the time, this can be set in Playback Preferences.

We have made some improvements to Regular Interval Labels, accessed by Tools > Regular Interval Labels.

In particular we have made it possible to create range labels and not just point labels with this Tool. You can do this by specifying the label length in the new input field Length of label region (seconds). See this page for full details of how the improved Tool works.