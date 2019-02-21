Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Drupal 8.6.10

Drupal logo Versie 8.6.10 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een development-framework. Versie 8.6 bevat onder meer oEmbed, een nieuwe manier om media toe te voegen, en is er een demo die laat zien waartoe Drupal allemaal toe in staat is. In versie 8.6.10 is onder meer een belangrijk beveiligingsprobleem verholpen.

Release notes

This release fixes security vulnerabilities. Sites are urged to upgrade immediately after reading the security announcement and notes below:

Sites on 8.5.x or earlier should update immediately to Drupal 8.5.11 instead, and plan to update to the latest 8.6.x release before May 2019 (when 8.7.0 is released and 8.5.x security coverage ends).

Important update information for site owners
  • In addition to the above fix, this release includes the fix for #3031740: Updating to 8.6.8 or 8.6.9 with Drush 8 causes data loss via update_fix_compatibility() to prevent Drush 8 issues for sites updating directly from an earlier security release.
  • update.php must be run after updating to ensure changes from the patch take effect.
  • No changes have been made to the .htaccess, web.config, robots.txt or default settings.php files in this release, so upgrading custom versions of those files is not necessary if your site is already on the previous release.
Important update information for module developers

Some contributed module tests may need to be updated if they extend core's test suite, due to a minor API change in a test base class.

Versienummer 8.6.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-8.6.10.tar.gz
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-02-2019 07:31
1 • submitter: Eupeodes

21-02-2019 • 07:31

1 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Eupeodes

Bron: Drupal

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Drupal

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0fastbikkel
21 februari 2019 07:38
Is dit vergelijkbaar met b.v. Wordpress?
Het moge duidelijk zijn dat ik geen expert ben op dit gebied. Wel heb ik met dus met Wordpress gewerkt en ik vond dat een draak van een ding. Ik heb eind jaren 90 nog websites gemaakt, maar gewoon met de hand typen in notepad enzo en dan verwerken.

Maar dat heb ik losgelaten en ik denk niet dat ik nu in deze tijd nog met de hand kan gaan typen, al zou ik er best naar willen kijken weer.
Als ik weer een site wil bouwen, dan wil ik dat wel redelijk vlot kunnen, maar niet tegen allerlei beperkingen en wazige automatische systemen aanlopen zoals met wordpress.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True