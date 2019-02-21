Versie 8.6.10 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een development-framework. Versie 8.6 bevat onder meer oEmbed, een nieuwe manier om media toe te voegen, en is er een demo die laat zien waartoe Drupal allemaal toe in staat is. In versie 8.6.10 is onder meer een belangrijk beveiligingsprobleem verholpen.



This release fixes security vulnerabilities. Sites are urged to upgrade immediately after reading the security announcement and notes below:

Sites on 8.5.x or earlier should update immediately to Drupal 8.5.11 instead, and plan to update to the latest 8.6.x release before May 2019 (when 8.7.0 is released and 8.5.x security coverage ends).

In addition to the above fix, this release includes the fix for #3031740: Updating to 8.6.8 or 8.6.9 with Drush 8 causes data loss via update_fix_compatibility()

update . php must be run after updating to ensure changes from the patch take effect.

must be run after updating to ensure changes from the patch take effect. No changes have been made to the .htaccess, web.config, robots.txt or default settings.php files in this release, so upgrading custom versions of those files is not necessary if your site is already on the previous release.

Some contributed module tests may need to be updated if they extend core's test suite, due to a minor API change in a test base class.