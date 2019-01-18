Versie 0.92.4 van Inkscape uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. De implementatie van SVG is overigens incompleet. Naast 0.92.4 is ook een vroege testversie van Inkscape 1.0 verschenen. Meer over die versie kan hier worden gevonden. De belangrijkste verbeteringen voor versies 0.92.4 en 1.0 apha zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Inkscape launches versions 0.92.4 and 1.0 alpha!
Inkscape has launched version 0.92.4 with increased stability and bug fixes. This update delivers some notable performance improvements for extensions, filter rendering, saving and moving paths (with a live path effect), and the measure tool.
The key improvements in this version will enable Inkscape users to do or experience the following:
Version 1.0 alpha highlights
- Align multiple objects as a group relative to a single object
- Write image data to standard output and read from it
- Experience extensions working faster within complex documents
- See improved speed when deselecting a path with many nodes
- Ungroup text elements won’t result in changed font size of children
- Able to print and / or print correct paper size with printers (especially Canon, EPSON, Konica Minolta)
- See improved performance of the measure tool when grids are visible
- See proper opacity of partially transparent embedded bitmap images in PDF export
- Able to Shift/Ctrl-click on control handles of shapes without crashing
- Build Inkscape with up-to-date poppler library 0.72.0 – useful for Mac users building with Homebrew
- Themeing support
- Origin in top left corner (optional)
- Canvas rotation and mirroring
- Better hidpi screen support
- Control width of PowerStroke with pressure sensitive graphics tablet
- Fillet/chamfer LPE and (lossless) Boolean Operation LPE
- New PNG export options
- Path operations and deselection of a large number of paths are much faster now
- Variable fonts (only if compiled with pango library version >= 1.41.1)