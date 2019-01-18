Versie 0.92.4 van Inkscape uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. De implementatie van SVG is overigens incompleet. Naast 0.92.4 is ook een vroege testversie van Inkscape 1.0 verschenen. Meer over die versie kan hier worden gevonden. De belangrijkste verbeteringen voor versies 0.92.4 en 1.0 apha zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Inkscape launches versions 0.92.4 and 1.0 alpha!

Inkscape has launched version 0.92.4 with increased stability and bug fixes. This update delivers some notable performance improvements for extensions, filter rendering, saving and moving paths (with a live path effect), and the measure tool.



The key improvements in this version will enable Inkscape users to do or experience the following: Align multiple objects as a group relative to a single object

Write image data to standard output and read from it

Experience extensions working faster within complex documents

See improved speed when deselecting a path with many nodes

Ungroup text elements won’t result in changed font size of children

Able to print and / or print correct paper size with printers (especially Canon, EPSON, Konica Minolta)

See improved performance of the measure tool when grids are visible

See proper opacity of partially transparent embedded bitmap images in PDF export

Able to Shift/Ctrl-click on control handles of shapes without crashing

Build Inkscape with up-to-date poppler library 0.72.0 – useful for Mac users building with Homebrew Version 1.0 alpha highlights Themeing support

Origin in top left corner (optional)

Canvas rotation and mirroring

Better hidpi screen support

Control width of PowerStroke with pressure sensitive graphics tablet

Fillet/chamfer LPE and (lossless) Boolean Operation LPE

New PNG export options

Path operations and deselection of a large number of paths are much faster now

Variable fonts (only if compiled with pango library version >= 1.41.1)