Versie 3.33 van EMDB is uitgekomen en wegens een kleine fout is er ook al een opvolger verschenen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 3,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 3.28 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in EMDB version 3.33 TV Series: Fixed an out of memory error when adding episodes with a specific episode/season format. Changes in EMDB version 3.32 Database: Fixed an issue resulting in an empty database after loading the new data format.

Database: Improved loading speed even more.

User Interface: Removed Paypal and donation buttons when application is customized.

Add Movies from Hard Disk: Improved TV Series Episode detection.

Translations: Updated the Slovenian, Simplified Chinese, Arabic, German and Dutch translations. Changes in EMDB version 3.31 Database: Fixed duplicate Actor photos.

User Interface: Added display of IMDb Id for Actors in Cast Edit screen.

User Interface: Added option to update Actor photo in Cast Edit screen.

User Interface: Added button to open Actor page on IMDb in Add / Edit screen.

Search: Added Search on Writers and Soundtrack Composers.

User Interface: Fixed position / overlapping of Metascore indicator when changing Windows font size.

Translations: Updated the Slovenian, Italian, Hebrew, German, Russian, Arabic and Dutch translations. Changes in EMDB version 3.30 Database: Fixed Sort string of Groups were not saved.

Translations: Fixed Custom Field labels were not translated when description was left empty.

User Interface: Added Whishlist as selectable column.

TV Series: Fixed displaying of Single Season / Specials sometimes was incorrect.

Database: Fixed Out Of Memory error for huge databases.

Translations: Updated the Simplified Chinese, German and Dutch translations. Changes in EMDB version 3.29 Database: During conversion to the new database format the custom fields got lost. This version fixes this by restoring the backup created during the conversion. I'm sorry for the inconvenience.