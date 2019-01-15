Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Nextcloud 13.0.10 / 14.0.6 / 15.0.2

Nextcloud logo (75 pix)Er zijn updates verschenen voor versies 13, 14 en15 van Nextcloud. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Nextcloud belooft verder een zogenaamde drop-in replacement, die het mogelijk maakt om eenvoudig van ownCloud naar Nextcloud over te stappen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Nextcloud updates 13.0.10, 14.0.6 and 15.0.2 are out Nextcloud 13.0.10, 14.0.6 and 15.0.2 contain important improvements to improve the reliability and security; as always, the updates should be safe and quick.

Remember, you don't control your data if it isn't secure! Enterprises with a Subscription can rely on the stand-by upgrade support from Nextcloud GmbH if needed.

Note: we roll out updates incrementally, so most servers on 14.0.x don't get a notification for Nextcloud 15 yet. Either be patient (we hope to go to ~50% this week) or switch to the beta channel and reload the page to get the 15.0.2 notification right now. Don't forget to switch back to the stable channel after updating!

What's new

We'll coalesce the change log of two minor releases, as 13.0.10, 14.0.6 and 15.0.2 were small updates to the previous updates thanks to some last minute fixes we decided should be shipped as soon as possible to users. This includes security-relevant hardenings and fixes, so upgrade now!

The most notable changes:

  • Calendar/Contacts fixes that improve the cancel-event messages, vcard handling and, activity support and reliability of the calendar
  • LDAP and SAML improvements: LDAP mapping fix, SAML login flow on Apple devices fix, LDAP user deletion date now recorded
  • A series of IE fixes repair check boxes, apps menu and icons
  • Security-relevant changes now allow fonts to be provided in data and improve Proxy handling as well as better password reset handling when using encrypted storage
  • File-drop no longer breaks on certain special characters
  • Fixed PDF sidebar shown on PDF thumbnails
  • Search improvements in mail and comments
  • Some text- and translation fixes
  • More!

See the full changelog.

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Nextcloud

