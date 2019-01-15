Remember, you don't control your data if it isn't secure! Enterprises with a Subscription can rely on the stand-by upgrade support from Nextcloud GmbH if needed.

Note: we roll out updates incrementally, so most servers on 14.0.x don't get a notification for Nextcloud 15 yet. Either be patient (we hope to go to ~50% this week) or switch to the beta channel and reload the page to get the 15.0.2 notification right now. Don't forget to switch back to the stable channel after updating!

We'll coalesce the change log of two minor releases, as 13.0.10, 14.0.6 and 15.0.2 were small updates to the previous updates thanks to some last minute fixes we decided should be shipped as soon as possible to users. This includes security-relevant hardenings and fixes, so upgrade now!

The most notable changes:

Calendar/Contacts fixes that improve the cancel-event messages, vcard handling and, activity support and reliability of the calendar

LDAP and SAML improvements: LDAP mapping fix, SAML login flow on Apple devices fix, LDAP user deletion date now recorded

A series of IE fixes repair check boxes, apps menu and icons

Security-relevant changes now allow fonts to be provided in data and improve Proxy handling as well as better password reset handling when using encrypted storage

File-drop no longer breaks on certain special characters

Fixed PDF sidebar shown on PDF thumbnails

Search improvements in mail and comments

Some text- and translation fixes

More!

See the full changelog.