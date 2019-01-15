Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 417.71 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de GeForce RTX 2060 en kan er nu van variable refresh rate gebruik gemaakt worden op G-Sync-monitoren. De changelog laat natuurlijk ook weer bugfixes zien en een handvol problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Product Support
G-SYNC Compatible Support
- Added support for GeForce RTX 2060
NVIDIA G-SYNC can now be used to activate the VRR features of G-SYNC Compatible displays. G-SYNC Compatible displays have been validated by NVIDIA to not show pulsing, flickering, or other artifacts during VRR gaming. See here for the list of G-SYNC Compatible displays.
Fixed Issues in this Release
- G-SYNC on G-SYNC Compatible displays is supported only with NVIDIA Pascal and later GPU architectures.
- Only single displays are currently supported; multiple monitors can be connected but no more than one display should have G-SYNC enabled.
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [GeForce GTX 1080]: GPU clock speed does not drop to idle when three monitors are enabled. [2474107]
- Black screen when resuming from monitor sleep on some DisplayPort monitors. [2457142]
- [Notebook]: Fixed lockup that occurred when resuming from sleep on MSI GT83 notebook [2456849]
- [GeForce GTX 1060 Notebook][Gu Jian Qi Tan 3]: The application hangs during launch. [200477252]
- Fixed black screen on BenQ XL2730 monitor at 144Hz refresh rate [2456730]
- [Windows 7][G-SYNC]: Game FPS drops when G-SYNC is used with V-Sync. [200473408]
- [SLI][3D Gaming][TU104][PG 180][Multiple apps][Win10RS5x64]Blocky Corruption when application is switched to certain resolutions [200465152]
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: Fixed occasional application crash in DirectX 12 mode. [200464716]
- [SLI][Shadow of the Tomb Raider][G-SYNC]: Flickering occurs in the game when launched with SLI, HDR, and G-SYNC enabled [200467122]
- [HDR][Ni no Kuni 2]: Enabling HDR causes the application to crash when launched. [2483952]
- [ARK Survival]: Multiple errors and then blue-screen crash may occur when playing the game. [2453173]
- [Firefox]: Cursor shows brief corruption when hovering on certain links in Firefox. [2107201]
- [G-SYNC]: Random flickering occurs when connecting G-SYNC monitor + non-G-SYNC HDMI monitor with G-SYNC enabled. [2399845]