Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 417.71 WHQL

nVidia logo (45 pix)Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 417.71 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de GeForce RTX 2060 en kan er nu van variable refresh rate gebruik gemaakt worden op G-Sync-monitoren. De changelog laat natuurlijk ook weer bugfixes zien en een handvol problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Product Support
  • Added support for GeForce RTX 2060
G-SYNC Compatible Support
NVIDIA G-SYNC can now be used to activate the VRR features of G-SYNC Compatible displays. G-SYNC Compatible displays have been validated by NVIDIA to not show pulsing, flickering, or other artifacts during VRR gaming. See here for the list of G-SYNC Compatible displays.
  • G-SYNC on G-SYNC Compatible displays is supported only with NVIDIA Pascal and later GPU architectures.
  • Only single displays are currently supported; multiple monitors can be connected but no more than one display should have G-SYNC enabled.
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [GeForce GTX 1080]: GPU clock speed does not drop to idle when three monitors are enabled. [2474107]
  • Black screen when resuming from monitor sleep on some DisplayPort monitors. [2457142]
  • [Notebook]: Fixed lockup that occurred when resuming from sleep on MSI GT83 notebook [2456849]
  • [GeForce GTX 1060 Notebook][Gu Jian Qi Tan 3]: The application hangs during launch. [200477252]
  • Fixed black screen on BenQ XL2730 monitor at 144Hz refresh rate [2456730]
  • [Windows 7][G-SYNC]: Game FPS drops when G-SYNC is used with V-Sync. [200473408]
  • [SLI][3D Gaming][TU104][PG 180][Multiple apps][Win10RS5x64]Blocky Corruption when application is switched to certain resolutions [200465152]
  • [Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: Fixed occasional application crash in DirectX 12 mode. [200464716]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [SLI][Shadow of the Tomb Raider][G-SYNC]: Flickering occurs in the game when launched with SLI, HDR, and G-SYNC enabled [200467122]
  • [HDR][Ni no Kuni 2]: Enabling HDR causes the application to crash when launched. [2483952]
  • [ARK Survival]: Multiple errors and then blue-screen crash may occur when playing the game. [2453173]
  • [Firefox]: Cursor shows brief corruption when hovering on certain links in Firefox. [2107201]
  • [G-SYNC]: Random flickering occurs when connecting G-SYNC monitor + non-G-SYNC HDMI monitor with G-SYNC enabled. [2399845]

Versienummer 417.71 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.com/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 545,03MB
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

15-01-2019 18:04
submitter: Raven__NL

15-01-2019 • 18:04

12

Submitter: Raven__NL

Bron: nVidia

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

Score: 4.5

Reacties (12)

+1Crotchy
15 januari 2019 18:08
[G-SYNC]: Random flickering occurs when connecting G-SYNC monitor + non-G-SYNC HDMI monitor with G-SYNC enabled. [2399845]
dit mogen ze echt wel eens fixen, wordt er gek van
Reageer
0Gijs007
@Crotchy15 januari 2019 18:29
Ja inderdaad. Gebeurt bij mij eigenlijk alleen met de Netflix app op Windows 10.
Reageer
0stin00
@Crotchy15 januari 2019 18:35
Ja het is nogal tenenkrommend dat deze bug al heel lang in de lijst staat terwijl Nvidia Gsync roemt om 'hoge kwaliteit'. Niks is bug vrij natuurlijk, maar deze had al een hele tijd geleden gefixt mogen zijn.
Reageer
0DaniGeus
@Crotchy15 januari 2019 18:47
Heb ik geen last van...
Reageer
+1DaniGeus
15 januari 2019 18:11
Aan het downloaden..

Ik heb de pricewatch: Dell Alienware AW2518HF Zwart

Eens kijken of G-Sync het gaat doen op mijn 240hz monitor.. Niet dat het veel nut heeft.

Maar mocht het wel werken dan heb ik zojuist zo'n 125 euro bespaard op de G-Sync variant van dit scherm. pricewatch: Dell Alienware AW2518H Zwart

Edit:
Het werkt op mijn monitor. Dit kan je vinden in je Nvidia control panel onder 3D-Instellingen beheren. :) http://prntscr.com/m7l71v

mocht je het willen testen: https://www.testufo.com/gsync

[Reactie gewijzigd door DaniGeus op 15 januari 2019 19:04]

Reageer
0CriticalHit_NL

@DaniGeus15 januari 2019 18:23
Ligt denk ik ook aan de resolutie en de displayport versie, al denk ik dat DisplayPort 1.2 met 240Hz op full-hd wel haalbaar moet zijn...
Want als je synchronisatie tussen de videokaart en het beeldscherm wilt hebben zonder tearing met die framerates dan moet de bandbreedte ook toereikend zijn.

Zelf zit ik dan op een echte G-sync monitor met 165Hz, maar deze opereert op 2560x1440 dan ook echt op het bandbreedte limiet van DisplayPort 1.2
Reageer
0DaniGeus
@CriticalHit_NL15 januari 2019 18:29
Weet zo niet welke versie DP ik heb, alleen dat ik HDMI 2.0 heb. verder heb ik nog nooit een G-Sync monitor tot mijn beschikking gehad dus ik weet ook niet of er een zichtbaar verschil is tussen een echte G-Sync monitor en mijn monitor.

Ik speel tot nu toe alleen nog maar wat Rocket League met de FPS locked op 240 zonder V-Sync. Ga zo kijken of ik iets kan zien of merken. Ben wel benieuwd of G-Sync ook echt zonder input-lag is in plaats van V-Sync. dat juist met input-lag komt.
Reageer
0Beniot08
@DaniGeus15 januari 2019 18:40
Ben inderdaad ook benieuwd hoe het gaat werken op een AW2518HF (heb hem ook). Zal wel niet werken op HDMI, werkt enkel vanaf een DisplayPort 1.2 kabel of hoger. :)
Maar heb enkel een hdmi liggen, zal dus eens eentje moeten aanschaffen...
Reageer
0DaniGeus
@Beniot0815 januari 2019 18:44
Ik gebruik hem wel op DP. en dat is ook zeker een must. het verschil tussen 144 en 240hz ga je wel een beetje merken :)

In de control panel zegt hij: http://prntscr.com/m7l71v

[Reactie gewijzigd door DaniGeus op 15 januari 2019 18:46]

Reageer
0CriticalHit_NL

@DaniGeus15 januari 2019 18:51
DisplayPort versie op de G-sync versie van dat model is gewoon 1.2, ik verwacht niet anders voor een non-G-sync model.
De HDMI versie van die monitor is overigens gelimiteerd tot 1.4.
Reageer
0Lindatje1
15 januari 2019 18:24
AMD freesync on AMD freesync Compatible displays is supported only with NVIDIA Pascal and later GPU architectures.

Fixed. ;)
Reageer
0CriticalHit_NL

@Lindatje115 januari 2019 19:12
VESA Adaptive-Sync on VESA Adaptive-Sync Compatible displays is supported only with NVIDIA Pascal and later GPU architectures.

Fixed. ;)
Reageer


