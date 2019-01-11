Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie
×

Tweakers Awards 18/19

Wat vind jij de beste tech- en elektronicaproducten van het afgelopen jaar? Laat je stem gelden en ontvang 50 ippies. Bovendien maak je kans op een Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB, GoPro Hero 7 of Sonos One.

Stemmen

Software-update: SOGo 4.0.5

SOGo logo (45 pix)Scalable OpenGroupware.org maakt gebruik van de broncode van OpenGroupware.org en richt zich op het delen van agenda's, contactpersonen en e-mails. Daarnaast is het volgens de ontwikkelaars goed schaalbaar en kan het via een webinterface worden aangesproken. Verder worden aangepaste versies van Mozilla Thunderbird en Lightning meegeleverd als client. Er kunnen ook andere clients worden gebruikt, zoals Microsoft Outlook, of mobiele apparaten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de documentatie te vinden is. SOGo 4.0.5 is verschenen met de volgende aanpassingen:

SOGo v4.0.5 released

The Inverse team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of SOGo v4.0.5. This is a minor release of SOGo which focuses on various enhancements and improved stability over previous versions. Changes from the previous version.

New features
  • [web] dynamic stylesheet for printing calendars (#3768)
Enhancements
  • [web] show source addressbook of matching contacts in appointment editor (#4579)
  • [web] improve display of keyboard shortcuts
  • [web] show time for messages of yesterday (#4599)
  • [web] fit month view to window size (#4554)
  • [web] updated CKEditor to version 4.11.1
  • [web] updated Angular Material to version 1.1.12
Bug fixes
  • [sogo-tool] fixed “manage-acl unsubscribe” command (#4591)
  • [web] fixed handling of collapsed/expanded mail accounts (#4541)
  • [web] fixed handling of duplicate recipients (#4597)
  • [web] fixed folder export when XSRF validation is enabled (#4502)
  • [web] don’t encode filename extension when exporting folders
  • [web] fixed download of HTML body parts
  • [web] catch possible exception when registering mailto protocol
  • [core] don’t always fetch the sorting columns
  • [eas] strip ‘<>’ from bodyId and when forwarding mails
  • [eas] fix search on for Outlook application (#4605 and #4607)
  • [eas] improve search operations and results fetching
  • [eas] better handle bogus DTStart values
  • [eas] support for basic UserInformation queries (#4614)
  • [eas] better handle timezone changes (#4624)
See the closed tickets for this release and the complete change log.
Versienummer 4.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website SOGo
Download https://sogo.nu/download.html
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 11-01-2019 14:48
0 • submitter: begintmeta

11-01-2019 • 14:48

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: begintmeta

Bron: SOGo

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

SOGo

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True