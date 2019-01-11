Scalable OpenGroupware.org maakt gebruik van de broncode van OpenGroupware.org en richt zich op het delen van agenda's, contactpersonen en e-mails. Daarnaast is het volgens de ontwikkelaars goed schaalbaar en kan het via een webinterface worden aangesproken. Verder worden aangepaste versies van Mozilla Thunderbird en Lightning meegeleverd als client. Er kunnen ook andere clients worden gebruikt, zoals Microsoft Outlook, of mobiele apparaten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de documentatie te vinden is. SOGo 4.0.5 is verschenen met de volgende aanpassingen:

SOGo v4.0.5 released



The Inverse team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of SOGo v4.0.5. This is a minor release of SOGo which focuses on various enhancements and improved stability over previous versions. Changes from the previous version.



New features [web] dynamic stylesheet for printing calendars (#3768) Enhancements [web] show source addressbook of matching contacts in appointment editor (#4579)

[web] improve display of keyboard shortcuts

[web] show time for messages of yesterday (#4599)

[web] fit month view to window size (#4554)

[web] updated CKEditor to version 4.11.1

[web] updated Angular Material to version 1.1.12 Bug fixes [sogo-tool] fixed “manage-acl unsubscribe” command (#4591)

[web] fixed handling of collapsed/expanded mail accounts (#4541)

[web] fixed handling of duplicate recipients (#4597)

[web] fixed folder export when XSRF validation is enabled (#4502)

[web] don’t encode filename extension when exporting folders

[web] fixed download of HTML body parts

[web] catch possible exception when registering mailto protocol

[core] don’t always fetch the sorting columns

[eas] strip ‘<>’ from bodyId and when forwarding mails

[eas] fix search on for Outlook application (#4605 and #4607)

[eas] improve search operations and results fetching

[eas] better handle bogus DTStart values

[eas] support for basic UserInformation queries (#4614)

[eas] better handle timezone changes (#4624) See the closed tickets for this release and the complete change log.