Het pfSense-project is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars, en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft pfSense 2.4.4-p2 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

pfSense 2.4.4-RELEASE-p2 now available



We are excited to announce the release of pfSense® software version 2.4.4-p2, now available for upgrades! pfSense software version 2.4.4-p2 is a maintenance release, adding support for our new SG-1100 product as well as a handful of fixes for issues present in the 2.4.4-p1 release. To see a complete list of changes and find more detail, see the Release Notes.



Miscellaneous Hardware support/improvements for Netgate products

Fixed swap slice labeling in MBR mode and changed the way swap is located at boot time to detect and work around incorrect fstab swap labels created by the installer #9182

Fixed handling of IPv6 name servers with nginx when using a certificate that requires OCSP stapling #9160

Fixed handling of NPt rules using a /128 prefix #9163

Fixed a PHP error in the Setup Wizard when dealing with static gateways #9170

Updated Dynamic DNS to accommodate recent changes in the Digital Ocean API #9171

Fixed OpenVPN RADIUS authentication use of calling_station_id #9178

Fixed input validation that rejected certain valid hash algorithms when signing a CSR #9180

Removed obsolete and unused OLSRD code #9117