Software-update: pfSense 2.4.4-p2

pfSense logo (75 pix)Het pfSense-project is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars, en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft pfSense 2.4.4-p2 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

pfSense 2.4.4-RELEASE-p2 now available

We are excited to announce the release of pfSense® software version 2.4.4-p2, now available for upgrades! pfSense software version 2.4.4-p2 is a maintenance release, adding support for our new SG-1100 product as well as a handful of fixes for issues present in the 2.4.4-p1 release. To see a complete list of changes and find more detail, see the Release Notes.

Miscellaneous
  • Hardware support/improvements for Netgate products
  • Fixed swap slice labeling in MBR mode and changed the way swap is located at boot time to detect and work around incorrect fstab swap labels created by the installer #9182
  • Fixed handling of IPv6 name servers with nginx when using a certificate that requires OCSP stapling #9160
  • Fixed handling of NPt rules using a /128 prefix #9163
  • Fixed a PHP error in the Setup Wizard when dealing with static gateways #9170
  • Updated Dynamic DNS to accommodate recent changes in the Digital Ocean API #9171
  • Fixed OpenVPN RADIUS authentication use of calling_station_id #9178
  • Fixed input validation that rejected certain valid hash algorithms when signing a CSR #9180
  • Removed obsolete and unused OLSRD code #9117
Versienummer 2.4.4-p2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website pfSense
Download https://www.netgate.com/docs/pfsense/releases/2-4-4-p2-new-features-and-changes.html
Licentietype GPL
pfSense

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

