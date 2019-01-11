JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2018.3.3 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

PhpStorm 2018.3.3 is released



PhpStorm 2018.3.3 build 183.5153.36 is now available! We are starting the new year with the third minor update for PhpStorm 2018.3. The release brings some bugfixes and improvements for PHP, Web, and IntelliJ Platform.



Some updates worth noting: Support Cucumber.js version: 3.0.0+ (WEB-30241 +24)

Fixed: Git Fetch is fetching only the current remote (IDEA-201193 +19)

Fixed: Terminal doesn’t source “.bash_profile” anymore in PyCharm (IDEA-201459 +9)

Fixed: Shortcut cannot be changed or disabled in Run Anything (IDEA-197444 +6)

Fixed: SOE exception for dql recurrent alias declaration (WI-44816)

Fixed: PHP Script run configuration holds an absolute working directory path when shared (WI-44276) See the full list of bugfixes and improvements in the complete release notes.



Download PhpStorm 2018.3.3 build 183.5153.36 for your platform on the website or just click Update in your JetBrains Toolbox App.



We appreciate you reporting bugs and feature requests to our issue tracker.



