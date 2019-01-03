Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MariaDB 10.2.21

MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.2.21 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.2.x-tak stamt uit mei 2017 en heeft voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.2.21 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.2 is the previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.1 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. MariaDB 10.2.21 will be a Stable (GA) release. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!

Notable Changes
  • MDEV-17589 - Stack-buffer-overflow with indexed varchar (utf8) field
  • MDEV-16987 - ALTER DATABASE possible in read-only mode (forbid ALTER DATABASE in read_only)
  • MDEV-17720 - slave_ddl_exec_mode=IDEMPOTENT does not handle DROP DATABASE
  • MDEV-6453 - Assertion `inited==NONE || (inited==RND && scan)' failed in handler::ha_rnd_init(bool) with InnoDB, joins, AND/OR conditions
  • MDEV-18105 - Mariabackup fails to copy encrypted InnoDB system tablespace if LSN>4G
  • MDEV-18041 - Database corruption after renaming a prefix-indexed column
  • MDEV-17470 - Orphan temporary files after interrupted ALTER cause InnoDB: Operating system error number 17 and eventual fatal error 71
Changelog
For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.2.21 with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.
Versienummer 10.2.21
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website MariaDB
Download https://downloads.mariadb.org/mariadb/10.2.21
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Door Japke Rosink

Bron: MariaDB

MariaDB

