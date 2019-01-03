Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Firefly III 4.7.9

Firefly III is een webapplicatie geschreven in php waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 4.7.9 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Added
  • Issue 1622 Can now unlink a transaction from a bill.
  • Issue 1848 Added support for the Swiss Franc.
Changed
  • Issue 1828 Focus on fields for easy access.
  • Issue 1859 Warning when seeding database.
  • Completely rewritten API. Check out the documentation here.
  • Currencies can now be enabled and disabled, making for cleaner views.
  • You can disable the X-Frame-Options header if this is necessary.
  • New fancy favicons.
  • Updated and improved docker build.
  • Firefly III has been translated into Chinese (Traditional).
Fixed
  • Issue 1607 issue 1857 issue 1895 Improved bunq import and added support for auto-savings.
  • Issue 1766 Extra commands so cache dir is owned by www user.
  • Issue 1811 404 when generating report without options.
  • Issue 1835 Strange debug popup removed.
  • Issue 1840 Error when exporting data.
  • Issue 1857 Bunq import words again (see above).
  • Issue 1858 SQL errors when importing CSV.
  • Issue 1861 Period navigator was broken.
  • Issue 1864 First description was empty on split transactions.
  • Issue 1865 Bad math when showing categories.
  • Issue 1868 Fixes to FinTS import.
  • Issue 1872 Some images had 404's.
  • Issue 1877 Several encryption / decryption issues.
  • Issue 1878 Wrong nav links
  • Issue 1884 Budget API improvements (see above)
  • Issue 1888 Transaction API improvements (see above)
  • Issue 1890 Fixes in Bills API
  • Issue 1891 Typo fixed.
  • Issue 1893 Update piggies from recurring transactions.
  • Issue 1898 Bug in tag report.
  • Issue 1901 Redirect when cloning transactions.
  • Issue 1909 Date range fixes.
  • Issue 1916 Date range fixes.
  • And many small changes not mentioned here.
Removed
  • Docker build no longer builds its own cURL.
Versienummer 4.7.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/
Licentietype GPL
