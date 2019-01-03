Firefly III is een webapplicatie geschreven in php waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 4.7.9 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Added Issue 1622 Can now unlink a transaction from a bill.

Issue 1848 Added support for the Swiss Franc. Changed Issue 1828 Focus on fields for easy access.

Issue 1859 Warning when seeding database.

Completely rewritten API. Check out the documentation here.

Currencies can now be enabled and disabled, making for cleaner views.

You can disable the X-Frame-Options header if this is necessary.

New fancy favicons.

Updated and improved docker build.

Firefly III has been translated into Chinese (Traditional). Fixed Issue 1607 issue 1857 issue 1895 Improved bunq import and added support for auto-savings.

Issue 1766 Extra commands so cache dir is owned by www user.

Issue 1811 404 when generating report without options.

Issue 1835 Strange debug popup removed.

Issue 1840 Error when exporting data.

Issue 1857 Bunq import words again (see above).

Issue 1858 SQL errors when importing CSV.

Issue 1861 Period navigator was broken.

Issue 1864 First description was empty on split transactions.

Issue 1865 Bad math when showing categories.

Issue 1868 Fixes to FinTS import.

Issue 1872 Some images had 404's.

Issue 1877 Several encryption / decryption issues.

Issue 1878 Wrong nav links

Issue 1884 Budget API improvements (see above)

Issue 1888 Transaction API improvements (see above)

Issue 1890 Fixes in Bills API

Issue 1891 Typo fixed.

Issue 1893 Update piggies from recurring transactions.

Issue 1898 Bug in tag report.

Issue 1901 Redirect when cloning transactions.

Issue 1909 Date range fixes.

Issue 1916 Date range fixes.

And many small changes not mentioned here. Removed Docker build no longer builds its own cURL.