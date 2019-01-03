Firefly III is een webapplicatie geschreven in php waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 4.7.9 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:
Added
Changed
- Issue 1622 Can now unlink a transaction from a bill.
- Issue 1848 Added support for the Swiss Franc.
Fixed
- Issue 1828 Focus on fields for easy access.
- Issue 1859 Warning when seeding database.
- Completely rewritten API. Check out the documentation here.
- Currencies can now be enabled and disabled, making for cleaner views.
- You can disable the X-Frame-Options header if this is necessary.
- New fancy favicons.
- Updated and improved docker build.
- Firefly III has been translated into Chinese (Traditional).
Removed
- Issue 1607 issue 1857 issue 1895 Improved bunq import and added support for auto-savings.
- Issue 1766 Extra commands so cache dir is owned by www user.
- Issue 1811 404 when generating report without options.
- Issue 1835 Strange debug popup removed.
- Issue 1840 Error when exporting data.
- Issue 1857 Bunq import words again (see above).
- Issue 1858 SQL errors when importing CSV.
- Issue 1861 Period navigator was broken.
- Issue 1864 First description was empty on split transactions.
- Issue 1865 Bad math when showing categories.
- Issue 1868 Fixes to FinTS import.
- Issue 1872 Some images had 404's.
- Issue 1877 Several encryption / decryption issues.
- Issue 1878 Wrong nav links
- Issue 1884 Budget API improvements (see above)
- Issue 1888 Transaction API improvements (see above)
- Issue 1890 Fixes in Bills API
- Issue 1891 Typo fixed.
- Issue 1893 Update piggies from recurring transactions.
- Issue 1898 Bug in tag report.
- Issue 1901 Redirect when cloning transactions.
- Issue 1909 Date range fixes.
- Issue 1916 Date range fixes.
- And many small changes not mentioned here.
- Docker build no longer builds its own cURL.