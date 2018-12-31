MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 10.2.20 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.2.x-tak stamt uit mei 2017 en heeft voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.2.20 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.2 is the previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.1 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. MariaDB 10.2.20 will be a Stable (GA) release.



Notable Changes Data type validation: MDEV-17833: ALTER TABLE is not enforcing prefix index size limit MDEV-17989: InnoDB: Failing assertion: dict_tf2_is_valid(flags, flags2)

MDEV-17765: Locking bug fix for SPATIAL INDEX

MDEV-17923, MDEV-17904, MDEV-17938: Fixes for FULLTEXT INDEX

Fixes for regressions introduced in MariaDB Server 10.2.19 by the backup-safe TRUNCATE TABLE (MDEV-13564, innodb_safe_truncate=ON) and innodb_undo_log_truncate: MDEV-17780, MDEV-17816, MDEV-17849, MDEV-17851, MDEV-17885

Several improvements to MariaDB Server and backup for dealing with encrypted or page_compressed pages: MDEV-12112: corruption in encrypted table may be overlooked MDEV-17958: On little-endian systems, remove bug-compatible variant of innodb_checksum_algorithm=crc32 MDEV-17957: Make innodb_checksum_algorithm stricter for strict_* values MDEV-18025: Mariabackup fails to detect corrupted page_compressed=1 tables

The Galera library in the repositories has been updated to version 25.3.25 Changelog

For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.2.20 with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.