MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 10.2.20 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.2.x-tak stamt uit mei 2017 en heeft voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
MariaDB 10.2.20 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.2 is the previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.1 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. MariaDB 10.2.20 will be a Stable (GA) release.
Notable Changes
Changelog
- Data type validation:
- MDEV-17833: ALTER TABLE is not enforcing prefix index size limit
- MDEV-17989: InnoDB: Failing assertion: dict_tf2_is_valid(flags, flags2)
- MDEV-17765: Locking bug fix for SPATIAL INDEX
- MDEV-17923, MDEV-17904, MDEV-17938: Fixes for FULLTEXT INDEX
- Fixes for regressions introduced in MariaDB Server 10.2.19 by the backup-safe TRUNCATE TABLE (MDEV-13564, innodb_safe_truncate=ON) and innodb_undo_log_truncate: MDEV-17780, MDEV-17816, MDEV-17849, MDEV-17851, MDEV-17885
- Several improvements to MariaDB Server and backup for dealing with encrypted or page_compressed pages:
- MDEV-12112: corruption in encrypted table may be overlooked
- MDEV-17958: On little-endian systems, remove bug-compatible variant of innodb_checksum_algorithm=crc32
- MDEV-17957: Make innodb_checksum_algorithm stricter for strict_* values
- MDEV-18025: Mariabackup fails to detect corrupted page_compressed=1 tables
- The Galera library in the repositories has been updated to version 25.3.25
For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.2.20 with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.