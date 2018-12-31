Versie 6.0 van Enpass is uitgekomen. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobile platformen. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, laat het weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive of OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop, alleen voor de mobiele cliënt wordt een eenmalige bijdrage verlangd als er meer dan twintig wachtwoorden worden opgeslagen. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 6.0 zijn aangebracht, kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The biggest improvement over Enpass 5 has happened actually under the skin at the core level– the new Enpass engine with whole new security layout. We have moved from PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA1 to PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA512 and iterations have been bumped-up to 100K. It is written entirely in C++ to ensure proper memory hygiene. The same core is shared across all platforms to make sure any update or change gets reflected immediately. Browser extensions now require pairing before usage and browser/extension communication channel is truly encrypted. You can browse more about security here in the white paper.

Another thing for which you would literally blow a lot of kisses to us!! Yes, the single most thing you dreamed of for Enpass – A security audit by the third party. You kept on asking for this in our Forums and we had no answers But now, we can proudly vouch for it Enpass 6 is audited by a company called VerSprite from Atlanta, US and here is their Assesment report.

Enpass 5 was limited by design to work with a single vault and the ability to work with multiple databases was one of the top requests that led to the birth of Enpass 6. Now you can have different vaults for personal and work credentials or for different clients with whom you can collaborate over a common, shared cloud account. Each of your vaults requires a different cloud account to sync with. You can read more about having Multiple vaults and how they work in Enpass, here.

Let’s start with the first thing you’ll come across while using Enpass 6; the new design. While the Android app will give you a whole new UI experience, the iOS app will give you more adaptability, as this time, we’ve redesigned it completely, the way you work with iOS apps– Compact, productive, all packed in four tabs at the bottom. Plus, the apps for Mac, Windows, Linux, and Android are also coming in the dark theme. Yes, finally!

The former Enpass Helper utility is now Enpass Assistant. Unlike the Enpass Helper, the new Enpass Assistant runs as a single process with the main app for better memory management and allows you to quickly access your items or edit them from within your browser. There’s also Multi-fields Autofilling which will enable autofill on the web-pages having more than two fields to log in. For the steps to use the assistant, head straight to our user-manual.

The desktop version of Enpass 6 brings one of the most demanded features; Custom Categories and Templates. You’re now allowed to define your own categories and templates under the customize section in the settings. Also, as was much requested by our users, you can add customized icons while adding a new item.

Hello Windows users! You would love to see the new avatar of Enpass 6 Bridged-app, in the looks of UWP apps. Also, it’s an end of the hassle of entering the master password every time to log into Enpass; you can now use “Windows Hello” preferably on your Bridged app.

For Non-Enpasssians, Enpass 6 would prove to be a very good opportunity to join the club, even if you’re using any other password manager. We now support importing data from 14 other password managers and your own custom CSV file. You can do it using the Free desktop version of Enpass which do not restrict you in keeping any number of items or syncing to your cloud.

Now from Enpass 6, you can share an item with other Enpass users by encrypting it with your own Pre-defined, PSK (Pre-Shared Key). The person having the prior knowledge of your PSK can only add the item to his Enpass database and can access it.

To add extra randomness to your Master Password, now you can use a KeyFile in Enpass. A KeyFile gets appended to your Master Password before the actual encryption or decryption of your data happens. So, even if someone, somehow gets access to your data and your Master password is also compromised (a worst case scenario), your data is still safe as the KeyFile (stored on your device) is required to decrypt your data.

There’s also the new Trash and Archive paradigm. All the items you delete in Enpass will be moved to Trash first, allowing you to recover the accidentally deleted items. You can also archive the items which are no longer in use, and you don’t want them to appear in search results. Read here for more details on Trash & Archive.

Yes, as we promised, Enpass 6 comes as a free update to existing iOS and Android users. Cheers!!!