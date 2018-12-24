PHP noemt zichzelf een 'hypertext pre-processor' en wordt voornamelijk toegepast om dynamische content op webpagina's te genereren. Vaak gebeurt dit dan in combinatie met een databaseprogramma, zoals MySQL, Firebird, MongoDB, PostgreSQL of SQLite. Maar je kunt PHP ook voor andere zaken inzetten, zoals scripten op de commandline. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versies 7.3.0, 7.2.13, 7.1.25, 7.0.33 en 5.6.39 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondigingen:
PHP 7.3.0 Released
The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.3.0. This release marks the third feature update to the PHP 7 series. PHP 7.3.0 comes with numerous improvements and new features such as
For source downloads of PHP 7.3.0 please visit our downloads page Windows binaries can be found on the PHP for Windows site. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog. The migration guide is available in the PHP Manual. Please consult it for the detailed list of new features and backward incompatible changes. Many thanks to all the contributors and supporters!
- Flexible Heredoc and Nowdoc Syntax
- PCRE2 Migration
- Multiple MBString Improvements
- LDAP Controls Support
- Improved FPM Logging
- Windows File Deletion Improvements
- Several Deprecations
PHP 7.2.13 Released
The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.2.13. This is a security release. All PHP 7.2 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version. For source downloads of PHP 7.2.13 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.
PHP 7.1.25 Released
The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.1.25. This is a security release. All PHP 7.1 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version. For source downloads of PHP 7.1.25 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.
PHP 7.0.33 Released
The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.0.33. Five security-related issues were fixed in this release. All PHP 7.0 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version. For source downloads of PHP 7.0.33 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.
Please note that according to the PHP version support timelines, PHP 7.0.33 is the last scheduled release of PHP 7.0 branch. There may be additional release if we discover important security issues that warrant it, otherwise this release will be the final one in the PHP 7.0 branch. If your PHP installation is based on PHP 7.0, it may be a good time to start making the plans for the upgrade to PHP 7.1, PHP 7.2 or PHP 7.3.
PHP 5.6.39 Released
The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 5.6.39. This is a security release. Several security bugs have been fixed in this release. All PHP 5.6 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version. For source downloads of PHP 5.6.39 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.
Please note that according to the PHP version support timelines, PHP 5.6.39 is the last scheduled release of PHP 5.6 branch. There may be additional release if we discover important security issues that warrant it, otherwise this release will be the final one in the PHP 5.6 branch. If your PHP installation is based on PHP 5.6, it may be a good time to start making the plans for the upgrade to PHP 7.1, PHP 7.2 or PHP 7.3.