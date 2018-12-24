Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PHP 7.3.0 / 7.2.13 / 7.1.25 / 7.0.33 / 5.6.39

PHP noemt zichzelf een 'hypertext pre-processor' en wordt voornamelijk toegepast om dynamische content op webpagina's te genereren. Vaak gebeurt dit dan in combinatie met een databaseprogramma, zoals MySQL, Firebird, MongoDB, PostgreSQL of SQLite. Maar je kunt PHP ook voor andere zaken inzetten, zoals scripten op de commandline. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versies 7.3.0, 7.2.13, 7.1.25, 7.0.33 en 5.6.39 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondigingen:

PHP 7.3.0 Released

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.3.0. This release marks the third feature update to the PHP 7 series. PHP 7.3.0 comes with numerous improvements and new features such as For source downloads of PHP 7.3.0 please visit our downloads page Windows binaries can be found on the PHP for Windows site. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog. The migration guide is available in the PHP Manual. Please consult it for the detailed list of new features and backward incompatible changes. Many thanks to all the contributors and supporters!

PHP 7.2.13 Released

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.2.13. This is a security release. All PHP 7.2 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version. For source downloads of PHP 7.2.13 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

PHP 7.1.25 Released

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.1.25. This is a security release. All PHP 7.1 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version. For source downloads of PHP 7.1.25 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

PHP 7.0.33 Released

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.0.33. Five security-related issues were fixed in this release. All PHP 7.0 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version. For source downloads of PHP 7.0.33 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

Please note that according to the PHP version support timelines, PHP 7.0.33 is the last scheduled release of PHP 7.0 branch. There may be additional release if we discover important security issues that warrant it, otherwise this release will be the final one in the PHP 7.0 branch. If your PHP installation is based on PHP 7.0, it may be a good time to start making the plans for the upgrade to PHP 7.1, PHP 7.2 or PHP 7.3.

PHP 5.6.39 Released

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 5.6.39. This is a security release. Several security bugs have been fixed in this release. All PHP 5.6 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version. For source downloads of PHP 5.6.39 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

Please note that according to the PHP version support timelines, PHP 5.6.39 is the last scheduled release of PHP 5.6 branch. There may be additional release if we discover important security issues that warrant it, otherwise this release will be the final one in the PHP 5.6 branch. If your PHP installation is based on PHP 5.6, it may be a good time to start making the plans for the upgrade to PHP 7.1, PHP 7.2 or PHP 7.3.
Versienummer 7.3.0 / 7.2.13 / 7.1.25
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website PHP
Download http://www.php.net/downloads.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 24-12-2018 16:25
0 • submitter: Solopher

24-12-2018 • 16:25

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Solopher

Bron: PHP

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

PHP

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank en Intermediair de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2018 Hosting door True