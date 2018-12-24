Nvidia heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor de Nvidia Shield TV's. Dit zijn mediaplayers en consoles gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamt kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende app's gebruikt kunnen worden. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 7.2.1 en kent de volgende aankondiging:

SHIELD Experience Upgrade 7.2.1



SHIELD Experience upgrade 7.2.1 (30.6.129.32) is a minor update addressing a few issues that have come up from the previous upgrade.



Bug Fixes: [EU] Resolves 5GHz Wi-Fi connection issues for SHIELD TV 2015 and SHIELD Pro models

Resolves port blocking issue with SmartThings on SHIELD

Fixes issues some issues where USB storage is not detected on active hubs

Removes erroneous error message when cancelling NAS connection attempt

Removes warning displayed incorrectly when connecting SHIELD TV mobile app to SHIELD Known Issues: PS3 controllers not currently supported over wireless

Some issues playing .ts video files

Connection from PC to SHIELD folders limited to SMBv1

Rare cases where system seems to hang on startup

"Full" dynamic range setting not working as expected (available under Display options when color mode is set to RGB)

Occasional audio loss on Kodi/SPMC, MrMC during HDMI hotplug

Issue with PUBG Mobile mouse accuracy

Color display accuracy issues on Chrome

Issue getting correct installation build on rooted/unclocked devices. Enable “Provide full system upgrades” in developer settings.

[SHIELD 2015 and SHIELD Pro] SD Card not recognized after 7.2 upgrade

Connection issues when mounting NAS to SHIELD

Rare occurrence where Hauppauge tuners would not be seen

Some 3rd party game controllers not functioning properly We are actively working on known issues and expect to have an update soon.