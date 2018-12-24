Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Nvidia Shield TV 7.2.1

Nvidia heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor de Nvidia Shield TV's. Dit zijn mediaplayers en consoles gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamt kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende app's gebruikt kunnen worden. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 7.2.1 en kent de volgende aankondiging:

SHIELD Experience Upgrade 7.2.1

SHIELD Experience upgrade 7.2.1 (30.6.129.32) is a minor update addressing a few issues that have come up from the previous upgrade.

Bug Fixes:
  • [EU] Resolves 5GHz Wi-Fi connection issues for SHIELD TV 2015 and SHIELD Pro models
  • Resolves port blocking issue with SmartThings on SHIELD
  • Fixes issues some issues where USB storage is not detected on active hubs
  • Removes erroneous error message when cancelling NAS connection attempt
  • Removes warning displayed incorrectly when connecting SHIELD TV mobile app to SHIELD
Known Issues:
  • PS3 controllers not currently supported over wireless
  • Some issues playing .ts video files
  • Connection from PC to SHIELD folders limited to SMBv1
  • Rare cases where system seems to hang on startup
  • "Full" dynamic range setting not working as expected (available under Display options when color mode is set to RGB)
  • Occasional audio loss on Kodi/SPMC, MrMC during HDMI hotplug
  • Issue with PUBG Mobile mouse accuracy
  • Color display accuracy issues on Chrome
  • Issue getting correct installation build on rooted/unclocked devices. Enable “Provide full system upgrades” in developer settings.
  • [SHIELD 2015 and SHIELD Pro] SD Card not recognized after 7.2 upgrade
  • Connection issues when mounting NAS to SHIELD
  • Rare occurrence where Hauppauge tuners would not be seen
  • Some 3rd party game controllers not functioning properly
We are actively working on known issues and expect to have an update soon.
Versienummer 7.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Website GeForce
Download https://forums.geforce.com/default/topic/1090613/shield-tv/shield-experience-upgrade-7-2-1/
Licentietype Freeware
0Elazz
24 december 2018 16:32
De lijst met issues is groter dan de bugfixes :o
Dat is wel opvallend alhoewel ik niet weet of die er in de vorige versie ook zaten. Heb voor mijn ouders een 2017 versie gehaald voor Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Video etc. maar buiten een zelden geziene Wifi hiccup zijn er verder geen bekende issues.
