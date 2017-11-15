Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Kodi 17.6

Door , 21 reacties, submitter: Idiocracy, bron: Kodi

15-11-2017 • 15:43

Kodi logo (75 pix) Versie 17.6 van Kodi is beschikbaar gekomen, naar alle waarschijnlijkheid de laatste uitgave uit de 17.x Krypton-serie. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Nvidia biedt overigens nog geen ondersteuning voor 10bit-video onder Linux. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. De updates daarna hebben alleen kleine veranderingen en verbeteringen gebracht, en ook deze release is daar geen uitzondering op.

Kodi v17.6 final: The very last

We are happy and sad at same time to announce that this will be the last v17.6 release. When we say very last this of course only means for the v17 "Krypton" series as we are steadily heading towards the new v18 series called "Leia". For about a year already our developers have been working on the upcoming v18 release and have been backporting all fixes we deemed safe enough to v17 series. However with all good things there has to come a time to say enough is enough and that moment has come. From our point of view "Krypton" has been a great release and our group has spend a lot of time improving it since it's initial release on 5 February 2017. It has also been one of the series where we did things a bit different with continues nightly versions for testing and quite a lot point releases with only minor fixes just because we could.

We are certainly excited about our upcoming v18 on which we will start reporting at regular basis quite soon but until that time here's the v17.6 "Krypton" version for daily use. We recommend every one to upgrade to this version once it's available for their platform to have the best experience possible. If you want to know what has changed you can browse the list below.

Fixes done in this release:
  • Fix possible crash in controller dialog
  • Update standard scrapers to lastest version available on release
  • Fix possible connection issues with internal webserver
  • Fix crash when peripheral joystick add-on is disabled
Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download

Lees meer

+1 t_o_c
15 november 2017 15:58
Tot en met versie 16 met veel plezier gebruik om m'n NUC icm Emby als backend maar ben een tijdje terug toch volledig over gegaan op Emby (shield tv).

Kodi is geweldig en enorm aanpasbaar maar juist omdat ik alleen maar media wil afspelen ben ik uiteindelijk op Emby over gestapt.

Enigste nadeel van kodi is dat skins naar mijn mening veel ruimte ongebruikt laten.
0 Binnetie
@t_o_c15 november 2017 16:21
Emby lijkt me interessant en ga ik zeker proberen. Ik vond Kodi 16.1 (mijn Zidoo mediaspeler gebruikt een fork en noemt het ZDMC 16.1 en gebruikt hun eigen externe mediaspeler) goed werken totdat de mediabibliotheek niet automatisch meer werd bijgewerkt.
Uiteindelijk 17.4 geinstalleerd, maar toch werken sommige dingen niet fijn. Misschien dat ik eens een fabrieksreset moet doen.

De Zidoo X9S is een androidbox. Op mijn nas installeer ik de Emby server en op mijn Zidoo komt dus de Emby client? Ik speel alleen bestanden af uit die op de nas staan, geen streaming gebeuren (ja je streamt van de nas naar de mediaspeler).
+1 Septimamus
15 november 2017 16:18
Werkt perfect op mijn Android TV. Enigste nadeel is dat ik mijn HTPC nu nooit meer gebruikt :)
0 Daan_Delpeche
15 november 2017 16:10
Aan de Kodi ontwikkelaars:
Wanneer gaan jullie de HD audio passthrough fixen voor Android apparaten.
Op dit moment is het niet mogelijk om de HD audio codecs (DTS X, TrueHD, Atmos enz. enz.) door te sturen naar je receiver vanaf bijvoorbeeld de Himedia Q5 Pro.
En zo vele andere producten die speciaal hiervoor op de markt zijn uitgebracht.

zie link:
https://forum.kodi.tv/showthread.php?tid=289735&page=6


Graag eens serieus hier de aandacht aan besteden, want het is een groot gemis.

Mvg,

Daan Delpeche

[Reactie gewijzigd door Daan_Delpeche op 15 november 2017 16:16]

0 Nogne
@Daan_Delpeche15 november 2017 16:23
Ligt dat niet aan je mediaspeler? Vanuit Windows heb ik hier namelijk geen last van.
0 Daan_Delpeche
@Nogne15 november 2017 16:30
Nee, zie de link die ik geplaats heb.
Het is een vendor kwestie i.c.m. hardware codecs.
Echter vind ik dat als het in versie 16 wel werkte (zelf getuige ervan) dan moet het bij een major release van de applicatie minimaal de zelfde functionaliteit bevatten (dit vanuit mijn expertise als ICT expert).

Dus Kodi dient harder aan de slag met de vendors om dit werkend te krijgen, daar waar het een mediaplayer software is (ongeacht onderliggende hardware platform)

Gr,

Daan
0 Borromini

@Daan_Delpeche15 november 2017 16:40
Doet het woord 'vendor' al geen belletje rinkelen? Daar kan Kodi weinig aan doen. You're barking up the wrong tree.
0 gepebril
@Daan_Delpeche15 november 2017 16:29
Ben ook op versie 16.x blijven hangen ivm passthrough aanpassing voor SPDIF. In 17.x krijg je bij 24p geen soepele playback meer als je 5.1 geluid wil via originele stream. Synchroniseren van geluid t.o.v. beeld gebeurd niet meer via dropp or double in compressed audio stream, enkel nog in gedecomprimeerde audio. In plaats daarvan dropps in video :(
Met HDMI audio heb je daar geen last van, daar je 5.1 in LPCM kunt doorzetten naar versterker.

Blijf het planned obselesence vinden in Open source....

Tot mijn dure SPDIF receiver het begeeft ga ik niet over naar HDMI.

[Reactie gewijzigd door gepebril op 15 november 2017 16:30]

0 Daan_Delpeche
@gepebril15 november 2017 16:33
Precies. Helemaal met jou eens.

Ik heb juist wel alles via HDMI lopen en moet dus (downgraden) naar LPCM.
Dat merk je echt aan geluidseffect.
0 gepebril
15 november 2017 16:37
Je kunt deze vraag beter op officiele Kodi forum droppen. Daar reageren developers op alle vragen.

Ben ook op versie 16.x blijven hangen ivm passthrough aanpassing voor SPDIF. In 17.x krijg je bij 24p geen soepele playback meer als je 5.1 geluid wil via originele stream. Synchroniseren van geluid t.o.v. beeld gebeurd niet meer via dropp or double in compressed audio stream, enkel nog in gedecomprimeerde audio. In plaats daarvan dropps in video :(
Met HDMI audio heb je daar geen last van, daar je 5.1 in LPCM kunt doorzetten naar versterker.

Blijf het planned obselesence vinden in Open source....

Tot mijn dure SPDIF receiver het begeeft ga ik niet over naar HDMI.
+1 bauke1994
@1Patrick3415 november 2017 15:57
Kodi is gewoon legale software, de officiële plugin directory bevat ook alleen maar legale plugins(zover ik weet). Pas op het moment dat je plugins gaat installeren die op illegale wijze films download ben je strafbaar.

Wat betreft het overtreden van de wet, ik geloof niet dat je als downloader al aangepakt wordt. Momenteel worden voornamelijk content uploaders aangepakt.
+1 RalphM.
@1Patrick3415 november 2017 15:59
Ik gebruik Kodi gewoon als mediacenter en dan is er niks aan de hand. Maar ja, het downloaden van films is illegaal en gaat in toenemende mate opgespoord en bestraft worden, waarbij de kans groter is bij een nieuwe film dan bij een oude.

Wat betreft tips zul je toch echt ergens anders moeten kijken, want dat geven gaat tegen de voorwaarden van Tweakers in. ;)
+1 job_h
@1Patrick3415 november 2017 16:02
Als je Kodi gebruikt zoals het bedoeld is hoef je je nergens zorgen om te maken. Echter haal ik uit je vraagstellen dat je minder legale plugins van 3e partijen gebruikt. Als je dergelijke plugins gebruikt is het je eigen keuze om de wet te overtreden. De makers van Kodi zijn deze plugins, en de verkopers/gebruikers ervan, liever kwijt dan rijk. Lees de officiële website maar:
https://kodi.tv/article/p...romoters-are-killing-kodi
https://kodi.tv/article/h...shows-sports-iptv-streams

Maar, om je vragen te beantwoorden:
Hoe zit het eigenlijk met films kijken via Kodi?
Het is nu illegaal om films te kijken/dowloaden in Nederland, maar moet ik me zorgen gaan maken?
Kodi zelf kan niks illegaals downloaden/streamen, alleen bestanden afspelen die je al hebt. Als jouw Kodi installatie dat wel kan heb je minder legale plugins geinstalleerd. Downloaden/streamen van auteursrechtelijk beschermd materiaal uit illegale bron is sinds april 2014 illegaal, daarvoor was het uploaden al illegaal. Zolang je niks illegaals doet hoef je je eigenlijk nooit zorgen te maken.
Kan ik binnenkort een boete of iets dergelijks in de bus ontvangen?
Ja, dat kan. Als je de wet overtreed kan je een boete krijgen.
Zijn er mensen beboet voor het downloaden of kijken via Kodi in Nederland?
Nee, Brein kan geen boetes uitdelen en de overheid heeft tot zover bekend nog geen boetes uitgedeeld. Er zijn wel schikkingsvoorstellen gedaan vanuit Brein die erg veel van boetes weg hebben. Brein richt zich momenteel vooral op de uploaders en de initiele downloaders.
Ik heb ook geen verstand van VPN e.d. Welke ik moet nemen en hoe dat in zijn werk gaat.
Het lijkt me logisch dat we op Tweakers geen advies geeft over hoe je de wet kunt overtreden. Als je wilt weten hoe een VPN werkt mag je die vraag gerust stellen op het forum, maar in deze context zeker niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door job_h op 15 november 2017 16:07]

0 Bose321
@1Patrick3415 november 2017 15:54
Denk niet dat dit onderwerp helemaal geschikt is hier.
0 nietes
@Bose32115 november 2017 16:17
Beetje vaag, er word hier wel software gepromoot ( newsreaders ) waar je (i)legale films, series enz mee kan downloaden!!
0 Nogne
@nietes15 november 2017 16:21
Tsja Firefox en Chrome worden ook gepromoot. Daarmee kan je ook illegale films en series mee kijken / downloaxen. Dus wat is je punt?
0 vinhui
@nietes15 november 2017 16:24
Dat is een beetje het zelfde als zeggen dat je windows niet moet promoten omdat daar illegale dingen mee gedaan kunnen worden
0 RichyE
@1Patrick3415 november 2017 16:12
Kodi is legaal en legale films kijken ook.
Bijvoorbeeld een DVD die je hebt kun je ook via Kodi kijken.

Met de rest sluit ik me ook aan bij Bose321
0 1Patrick34
@Nogne15 november 2017 16:36
Oke stoere opmerking. Zullen wij het hier met zijn tweetjes onder vier ogen over hebben?
