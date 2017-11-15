Versie 17.6 van Kodi is beschikbaar gekomen, naar alle waarschijnlijkheid de laatste uitgave uit de 17.x Krypton-serie. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Nvidia biedt overigens nog geen ondersteuning voor 10bit-video onder Linux. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. De updates daarna hebben alleen kleine veranderingen en verbeteringen gebracht, en ook deze release is daar geen uitzondering op.

Kodi v17.6 final: The very last



We are happy and sad at same time to announce that this will be the last v17.6 release. When we say very last this of course only means for the v17 "Krypton" series as we are steadily heading towards the new v18 series called "Leia". For about a year already our developers have been working on the upcoming v18 release and have been backporting all fixes we deemed safe enough to v17 series. However with all good things there has to come a time to say enough is enough and that moment has come. From our point of view "Krypton" has been a great release and our group has spend a lot of time improving it since it's initial release on 5 February 2017. It has also been one of the series where we did things a bit different with continues nightly versions for testing and quite a lot point releases with only minor fixes just because we could.



We are certainly excited about our upcoming v18 on which we will start reporting at regular basis quite soon but until that time here's the v17.6 "Krypton" version for daily use. We recommend every one to upgrade to this version once it's available for their platform to have the best experience possible. If you want to know what has changed you can browse the list below.



Fixes done in this release: Fix possible crash in controller dialog

Update standard scrapers to lastest version available on release

Fix possible connection issues with internal webserver

Fix crash when peripheral joystick add-on is disabled