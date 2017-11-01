Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TeamViewer 13.0.3057 bèta

2 reacties

01-11-2017 • 20:23

Bron: TeamViewer

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Er is een bètarelease van TeamViewer versie 13 uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. Met versie 13 is het onder meer mogelijk om het beeldscherm te delen van een iOS-apparaat, is de Android-versie geheel vernieuwd en is het eenvoudiger om naar apparaten te verbinden waar in het verleden ook al mee gewerkt is. Verder is er Hardware Acceleration en is Remote Printing verbeterd. De complete lijst met verbeteringen is hieronder te vinden.

iOS Screen Sharing
Experience the first and only iOS Screen Sharing remote support solution. For the first time ever, IT technicians can view remote iPhones and iPads in real time.
Remote support to iOS devices is now much more efficient, meaning the end-user experience is improved since technicians can provide faster, more accurate troubleshooting.

Support for Motorola Devices
Expand your IT service coverage with full mobile remote control support for Motorola devices. Ensure your tech support service levels and processes are consistent across platforms.
Securely connect to and control Motorola devices running Android 7.1.1 and above using the TeamViewer Android QuickSupport and Host app.

Android App Overhaul
Enjoy working with an up-to-date TeamViewer Remote Control Android app that avoids unnecessary navigation, provides a smooth experience, and improves your speed.
Find and connect to devices more easily with improved Computers & Contacts usability, and locate the settings you need intuitively with a brand-new, cutting-edge design.

Intuitive File Transfer
Optimize your workflow and save time setting up and managing secure file transfers between devices. Gain clarity on which files are being transferred to which device, and monitor the progress.
Access recent folders to quickly locate the needed files, queue multiple stacks of files for transfer, and view the progress of the transfer within an overhauled UI.

Essential Asset Management
Carry out critical maintenance or upgrade tasks more efficiently. Quickly find and take action on devices that meet your task’s requirements, without spending time remoting into every device you manage.
View the computer name, operating system, processor, and RAM for each assigned device within the management console, without needing to establish a remote connection.

Automated Service Case Assignment
Save time assigning service requests across your team, so that the right person can get started on important tasks without delay.
Pre-define a service case assignee within your custom modules. New service requests from custom modules will then be automatically assigned to those users.

Recent Connections
Quickly re-connect with the devices you interacted with most recently, without needing to search for them again.
Use the Recent Connections group at the top of the Computers & Contacts list to initiate remote control, file transfer, or online meeting connections.

Extended Remote Device Dashboard
Save even more time getting the information you need about a device during a remote connection. Quickly identify any potential issues and move on to a solution.
View information about the uptime, serial number, hard drive health, battery level (and whether it’s plugged into a power source), as well as the BIOS version and date.

Hardware Acceleration
Get more speed out of your hardware. Boost TeamViewer’s remote control performance, while reducing the load on your CPU.
Use your graphics card (GPU) to process the image scaling of a remote desktop connection to devices that have a different screen resolution to your local machine.

Enhanced Remote Printing
Easily print remote documents locally with better quality than ever before. Save time and avoid misunderstandings by removing the need to create multiple versions of the same document in order to print.
Enable remote printing with HP printers, macOS, and full color, as well as an overall improved user experience.

Instant Log-in
Enjoy a hassle-free experience when logging-in to your TeamViewer account to work with one or more of the thousands of devices that you manage.
Log in instantly, even when your Computers & Contacts list contains thousands of contacts and devices, thanks to improvements that take advantage of secure caching.

Enforced Session Recording
Meet strict compliance guidelines and security requirements by ensuring that complete, uninterrupted recordings are securely saved for every remote desktop connection.
Completely record every remote control session your technicians initiate, without the possibility for users to pause or stop the recording. All recordings are saved to the network or local drive location of your choice.

Improved User Permission Control
Ensure your company’s user accounts are secure, while at the same time providing users with the flexibility they need.
Limit profile data editing privileges to your company administrator with the option to grant users the permission to change their password.

Versienummer 13.0.3057 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Phone, Blackberry OS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website TeamViewer
Download https://dl.tvcdn.de/download/version_13x/TeamViewer_Setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 18,32MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download

Reacties (2)

+1 kuurtjes
1 november 2017 20:46
Ik vind de nieuwe interface maar niks. Hopelijk kan ik de oude nog gebruiken. :)
Reageer
+1 G64
1 november 2017 21:14
Die iOS screensharing functie wordt door hun ook beschreven alsof het de meest fantastische feature ever is. Het is echt useless. Je kunt sowieso het iOS apparaat niet bedienen. Alleen bekijken en het is mega omslachtig voor een gemiddelde gebruiker om die het aan de praat te krijgen. Kost waarschijnlijk een kwartier aan de telefoon om de gebruiker zover te krijgen dat het werkt.
Reageer


