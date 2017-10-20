MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL nadat deze in 2009/2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. Het is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.3.2 uitgebracht in de ontwikkeltak met de volgende aankondiging:

MariaDB 10.3.2 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.3 is the current development series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.3.2 is an Alpha release.



Notable Changes



Notable changes of this release include: Instant ADD COLUMN (MDEV-11369) — Tencent Game DBA Team, developed by vinchen.

UPDATE statements with the same source and target (MDEV-12874) — from Jerome Brauge.

ORDER BY and LIMIT in multi-table update (MDEV-13911)

DATE_FORMAT(date, format, locale) - 3 argument form of DATE_FORMAT (MDEV-11553) Compression Storage-engine Independent Column Compression (MDEV-11371) — Tencent Game DBA Team, developed by willhan, also thanks to AliSQL. Encryption Temporary files created by merge sort and row log are encrypted if innodb_encrypt_log is set to 1, regardless of whether the table encrypted or not (MDEV-12634). Variables version_source_revision - permits seeing which version of the source was used for the build (MDEV-12583).

Renamed idle_readwrite_transaction_timeout to idle_write_transaction_timeout. The following deprecated variables have been removed: innodb_mtflush_threads

innodb_use_mtflush For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.3.2, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.