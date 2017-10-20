×

Software-update: OPNsense 17.7.5

Door

20-10-2017 • 16:15

Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packet filtering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 17.7.5 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 17.7.5 released

This update includes a larger number of security-related updates in third party software recently published. We do recommend a reboot to ensure all services are restarted correctly. Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: always return unique list of active DNS servers
  • system: remove obsolete fast forwarding sysctl usage
  • gateways: appropriate use of link local scope gateway targets
  • interfaces: start rtsold in directly send SOLICIT case as well
  • firewall: improve virtual IP VHID edit handling
  • firmware: prevent submit of empty crash reports
  • web proxy: fix ICAP username header usage (contributed by Alexander Shursha)
  • plugins: os-c-icap 1.2 local squid authentication (contributed by Alexander Shursha)
  • plugins: os-collectd 1.1 graphite post and prefix (contributed by Michael Muenz)
  • plugins: os-intrusion-detection-content-et-pro 1.0
  • plugins: os-quagga 1.4.2 OSPF router ID support (contributed by Fabian Franz)
  • ports: dnsmasq 2.78
  • ports: kerberos 1.15.2
  • ports: openvpn 2.4.4
  • ports: perl 5.24.3
  • ports: php 7.0.24
  • ports: python 2.7.14
Stay safe,
Your OPNsense team
Versienummer 17.7.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

