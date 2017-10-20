Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packet filtering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 17.7.5 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 17.7.5 released



This update includes a larger number of security-related updates in third party software recently published. We do recommend a reboot to ensure all services are restarted correctly. Here are the full patch notes: system: always return unique list of active DNS servers

system: remove obsolete fast forwarding sysctl usage

gateways: appropriate use of link local scope gateway targets

interfaces: start rtsold in directly send SOLICIT case as well

firewall: improve virtual IP VHID edit handling

firmware: prevent submit of empty crash reports

web proxy: fix ICAP username header usage (contributed by Alexander Shursha)

plugins: os-c-icap 1.2 local squid authentication (contributed by Alexander Shursha)

plugins: os-collectd 1.1 graphite post and prefix (contributed by Michael Muenz)

plugins: os-intrusion-detection-content-et-pro 1.0

plugins: os-quagga 1.4.2 OSPF router ID support (contributed by Fabian Franz)

ports: dnsmasq 2.78

ports: kerberos 1.15.2

ports: openvpn 2.4.4

ports: perl 5.24.3

ports: php 7.0.24

ports: python 2.7.14 Stay safe,

Your OPNsense team