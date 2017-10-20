Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 1.1. uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en biedt verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen dankzij de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De aankondiging van deze uitgave op de blog van de ontwikkelaar ziet er als volgt uit:
What's New in v1.1.1
SQL Language Changes
Bug Fixes
- ARRAY values are now more compatible with certain client drivers. #19273 #19285
- SET CLUSTER SETTING version = '1.1' now works correctly. You issue this command when finalizing a cluster upgrade from 1.0.x to 1.1.1. #19225
- Created, dropped, or truncated tables no longer result in non-restorable backups. #19067
- Some issues that could cause non-restorable backups are now detected during the backup process. #19286
- Fixed a deadlock in the crash reporting code, making more information available about certain fatal errors. #19287
- Very large arguments to the SQL repeat() function now return an error instead of panicking. #19066
- It is now possible to drop a foreign key constraint on a column that is part of the primary key. #19092
- Attempting to use SHOW TRACE FOR while session tracing is enabled no longer turns off session tracing. #19099
- SHOW TRACE FOR no longer includes detailed KV-level information (these messages are included in the separate SHOW KV TRACE FOR command). #19143