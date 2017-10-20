×

Help Tweakers weer winnen!

Tweakers is dit jaar weer genomineerd voor beste nieuwssite, beste prijsvergelijker en beste community! Laten we ervoor zorgen dat heel Nederland weet dat Tweakers de beste website is. Stem op Tweakers en maak kans op mooie prijzen!

Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: CockroachDB 1.1.1

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Cockroach Labs

20-10-2017 • 15:44

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Cockroach Labs

Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 1.1. uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en biedt verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen dankzij de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De aankondiging van deze uitgave op de blog van de ontwikkelaar ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New in v1.1.1

SQL Language Changes
  • ARRAY values are now more compatible with certain client drivers. #19273 #19285
Bug Fixes
  • SET CLUSTER SETTING version = '1.1' now works correctly. You issue this command when finalizing a cluster upgrade from 1.0.x to 1.1.1. #19225
  • Created, dropped, or truncated tables no longer result in non-restorable backups. #19067
  • Some issues that could cause non-restorable backups are now detected during the backup process. #19286
  • Fixed a deadlock in the crash reporting code, making more information available about certain fatal errors. #19287
  • Very large arguments to the SQL repeat() function now return an error instead of panicking. #19066
  • It is now possible to drop a foreign key constraint on a column that is part of the primary key. #19092
  • Attempting to use SHOW TRACE FOR while session tracing is enabled no longer turns off session tracing. #19099
  • SHOW TRACE FOR no longer includes detailed KV-level information (these messages are included in the separate SHOW KV TRACE FOR command). #19143
Versienummer 1.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Cockroach Labs
Download https://www.cockroachlabs.com/docs/releases/v1.1.1.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download Volgende download

Lees meer

CockroachDB geen prijs bekend
Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*