Ubiquiti Networks heeft een stable candidate vrijgegeven van UniFi, met 5.6.19 als het versienummer. Dit is een netwerkmanagementcontroller waarmee een netwerkomgeving op basis van UniFi-hardware beheerd kan worden. Denk daarbij aan het inregelen van accesspoints, routers en switches om tot een optimaal dekkend, uniform netwerk te komen. Daarnaast kun je een hotspotportal opzetten en integreren met verschillende paymentproviders, zoals Authorize en PayPal. Voor gebruikerservaringen kun je zowel op Gathering of Tweakers als op het forum van Ubiquiti terecht. Een demo is op deze pagina uit te proberen. De aankondiging van versie 5.6.19 stable candidate ziet er als volgt uit:
UniFi 5.6.19 Stable Candidate has been released
Notes:
Important Notes:
- As always, make a backup prior to upgrading.
- Windows users must have x64 Java installed as we only support 64-bit WebRTC library. Please see HERE and download the missing version (64bit offline Windows install package).
- You cannot re-use a VLAN ID for dynamic VLAN if it is set as a static value for another SSID on the same AP. So, if I have a SSID set to use VLAN 10, I cannot use VLAN ID 10 for RADIUS controlled VLAN users as those users will not get an IP.
- Smart Queue QoS is similar to the implementation as in EdgeOS (see HERE). Please note that DPI will not work when using QoS, as traffic will not be offloaded. It's also worth noting that maximum throughput will be affected when using QoS, as traffic is not offloaded. There are some rough guidelines in the article linked above.
- DFS channels can not be used for wireless uplink in the US. Please use non-DFS channels if you need to use wireless uplink on dual band UAPs.
- Official UniFi MIBs can be downloaded from HERE and HERE (those are 2 different files).
- We no longer support Java version 6, it needs to be 7 or later. We recommend Java version 8.
- Features like airtime fairness, bandsteering, load balancing and minimum RSSI are default disabled. If you need them you need to go to Settings>Site and check Enable advanced features.
- If you previously used Google Maps for a site map, then you have to enable this feature again by adding an API key. This is done under Settings>Controller. There is a linked guide with instructions.
Known Issues:
- The initial database migration will take longer than normal. It is expected to see mongo using most, if not all, of the available CPU cycles during this process. Please be patient, this process could easily take 15+ minutes, depending on the amount of historical stats, as well as the system specs. As always, err on the side of caution, and make a backup before upgrading.
- The controller will not start if it is set to bind to a privileged port (<1024), as it now runs as a non-root user. There are various ways you can fix this immediately, like authbind, although there may be better ways. We're considering options here.
- If your controller is running on a UniFi Cloud Key (UCK), make sure it is on firmware 0.6.4 or later, otherwise the controller will not start. This firmware is available via the normal upgrade mechanism found in the controller or it's local management page. Make sure to make a backup before upgrading the UCK firmware, as you'll need it to restore after, and it's good to have a backup on hand before any controller upgrade.
Controller bugfixes/changes from 5.6.18:
- Manual site-to-site VPN status is not reflected on the UniFi dashboard widget. Currently it will look like it's offline, even when the tunnel is up.
- AirTime will not work if a radio is disabled and/or there isn't any SSID present. This will be fixed in a future release. If you enable it, and it still isn't working, then you may need to force a refresh without cache.
- If you start both a 2.4GHz and 5GHz scan in quick succession, then it will fail.
- It is expected that airView will stop occasionally. A stop/start sequence should restore functionality.
- If you start an airTime scan while airView is running, then airView will stop and you'll need to perform a stop/start sequence to get it working again. This will be fixed in the future.
Firmware changes from 3.9.2/4.3.60:
- Open airTime and airView in new windows.
- Add select antenna dropdown in place of antenna gain field.
- Display Cell Size in config if firmware of AP supports it.
- Fix disappearing devices on user inactivity.
- Fix disappearing batch edit devices.
- Fix currently selected element in airTime when filters change.
- Improve error handling for airTime.
- Filter out Manage by Other devices in Performance Statistics.
- Fix hiding Cancel Migration section in Property Panel for switches.
- Fix missing uplink section in Known Clients.
- Fix width of some password fields.
- Fix DPI graphs.
- Hide Tools tab in Property Panel when all accordions are hidden.
- Improve UI responsiveness.
- Small UI fixes and improvements.
- Update bundled Tomcat to 7.0.82.
- Update translations.
- Various backend improvements.
This primarily affects devices that support STA mode. It's worth noting that 1st gen AC devices do not support STA mode, which is why we have only released a 3.9.x firmware.
- [ACIWPro] Enable DFS support.
- [UAP] Add more security details to scan info.
- [UAP] Security patch for the WPA2 vulnerability called KRACK.*
- [UAP] Various backend fixes and/or improvements.
- [USXG] Fix fastpath tools.
- [USG] Updates NTP, net-snmp, IGMP proxy, conntrack-tools, webproxy packages to same as latest EdgeRouter release.
- [USG] Correct auto S2S VPN status reporting.
- [USG] L2TP fix for problem that could result in pppd exiting after a client connects. Unclear whether anyone has encountered this problem on USG, but could result in L2TP stopping working until a reboot.
- [USG] Fix for WLAN DPI blocking and related log spam.
- [USG] Fix for PPPoE usernames longer than 4000 characters, and usernames containing '/'.
- [USG] Update dnsmasq to 2.78. Fixes several security issues published by Google.
- [HW] Improve error codes returned on firmware upgrade fail.
Download: