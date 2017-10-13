Versie 2.4.0 van pfSense is uitgekomen. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De hoogtepunten voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Highlights

Version 2.4.0 includes a long list of significant changes in pfSense software and in the underlying operating system and dependencies. Changes for pfSense 2.4.0 include: FreeBSD 11.1-RELEASE as the base Operating System

New pfSense installer based on bsdinstall, with support for ZFS, UEFI, and multiple types of partition layouts (e.g. GPT, BIOS)

Support for Netgate ARM devices such as the SG-1000

OpenVPN 2.4.x support, which brings features like AES-GCM ciphers, speed improvements, Negotiable Crypto Parameters (NCP), TLS encryption, and dual stack/multihome

Translation of the GUI into 13 different languages! For more information on contributing to the translation effort, read our previous blog post and visit the project on Zanata

WebGUI improvements, such as a new login page, improved GET/POST CSRF handling, significant improvements to the Dashboard and its AJAX handling

Certificate Management improvements including CSR signing and international character support

Captive Portal has been rewritten to work without multiple instances of ipfw Additional benefits of FreeBSD 11.0 and 11.1 include: Security enhancements such as address space guards to address Stack Clash

New and updated drivers for a variety of hardware

Updated 802.11 wireless stack

Updated IPsec kernel implementation

Support for Microsoft® Hyper-V™ Generation 2 virtual machines, and other Hyper-V support improvements

Elastic Networking Adapter (ENA) support using the ena(4) FreeBSD driver for “next generation” enhanced networking on the Amazon® EC2™ platform For more details, see the Release Notes and the previous Release Highlights post.