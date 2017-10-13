Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: pfSense 2.4.0

Door , 30 reacties

13-10-2017 • 09:53

pfSense logo (75 pix)Versie 2.4.0 van pfSense is uitgekomen. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De hoogtepunten voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Highlights
Version 2.4.0 includes a long list of significant changes in pfSense software and in the underlying operating system and dependencies. Changes for pfSense 2.4.0 include:
  • FreeBSD 11.1-RELEASE as the base Operating System
  • New pfSense installer based on bsdinstall, with support for ZFS, UEFI, and multiple types of partition layouts (e.g. GPT, BIOS)
  • Support for Netgate ARM devices such as the SG-1000
  • OpenVPN 2.4.x support, which brings features like AES-GCM ciphers, speed improvements, Negotiable Crypto Parameters (NCP), TLS encryption, and dual stack/multihome
  • Translation of the GUI into 13 different languages! For more information on contributing to the translation effort, read our previous blog post and visit the project on Zanata
  • WebGUI improvements, such as a new login page, improved GET/POST CSRF handling, significant improvements to the Dashboard and its AJAX handling
  • Certificate Management improvements including CSR signing and international character support
  • Captive Portal has been rewritten to work without multiple instances of ipfw
Additional benefits of FreeBSD 11.0 and 11.1 include:
  • Security enhancements such as address space guards to address Stack Clash
  • New and updated drivers for a variety of hardware
  • Updated 802.11 wireless stack
  • Updated IPsec kernel implementation
  • Support for Microsoft® Hyper-V™ Generation 2 virtual machines, and other Hyper-V support improvements
  • Elastic Networking Adapter (ENA) support using the ena(4) FreeBSD driver for “next generation” enhanced networking on the Amazon® EC2™ platform
For more details, see the Release Notes and the previous Release Highlights post.

Versienummer 2.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website pfSense
Download https://www.pfsense.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (30)

+2 stefan14
13 oktober 2017 10:02
Ik zie nogal wat problemen na de upgrade naar 2.4.0, dus ik wacht nog ff met upgraden.

https://forum.pfsense.org/index.php?board=4.0
Reageer
0 Raven
@stefan1413 oktober 2017 10:33
Had ik dat maar eerder gelezen... "System update failed!", maar geen info waarom of op welk punt tijdens het updateproces de boel op zijn gat gaat...

edit: 2e poging lijkt zonder problemen goed gegaan te zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Raven op 13 oktober 2017 10:50]

Reageer
0 EverLast2002
@Raven13 oktober 2017 10:54
Zelfde error hier, maar na opnieuw inloggen in de webgui is de update toch correct uitgevoerd (enkele gestopte services wel handmatig moeten opstarten).
Na een herstart geen problemen ondervonden, versie 2.4 draait prima.
Reageer
0 Raven
@EverLast200213 oktober 2017 10:57
Hier was er geen indicatie (ook niet in VMware Workstation) dat het updateproces nog liep na die error, een 2e keer klikken gaf geen error en inmiddels kijk ik naar 2.4.0 :)
Reageer
0 Marcel_EA
@stefan1413 oktober 2017 10:42
Ik heb inmiddels 2 machines voorzien van v2.4.0 en draaien beide zonder problemen.

Mijn eigen systeem thuis (APU1D4) en een bij een klant (SG-4860).
Het systeem bij de klant gaf direct een foutmelding "cannot update, update failed".
Na 10 minuten nog eens geprobeerd en ging toen prima.
Waarschijnlijk hadden de update servers het iets te druk...

Wel duurde het booten na de update erg lang.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marcel_EA op 13 oktober 2017 10:43]

Reageer
+1 webside007
13 oktober 2017 10:14
is Pfsense aan te raden als firewall en router voor een thuis en/of klein bedrijf?
Zo ja, op welke hardware? (enkel bekabeld; ik heb switchen en AP's voor LAN en wifi).
Maar doorvoersnelheid WAN -> LAN en omgekeerd moet ook ok zijn.
Ik heb nu 100Mb down, maar kan 200 of zelfs 400Mb worden binnenkort.

En als met DPI aanzet voor https, hoe zit het dan met de doorvoersnelheid?
Reageer
+1 Z80
@webside00713 oktober 2017 10:25
Hangt er vanaf wat je gaat doen.
Enkel firewall draait op minimale hardware. Ga je de pfsense inzetten als vpn concentrator dan heb je wat betere hardware nodig.
Een fatsoenlijke x64 cpu, 4GB geheugen, 160GB hdd en minimaal 2 netwerkpoorten. En je kunt los.
Reageer
+1 Ernieball_d
@webside00713 oktober 2017 10:31
Ik gebruik pfsense met PcEngine APU.2C4 (https://www.ip-sa.com.pl/engines-apu2c4-p-2173.html) werkt goed en is ook nog betaalbaar..
Ik heb alleen ESXi hierop geïnstalleerd en pfsense in een vm. Heb je ook nog wat resources over om een paar kleine Linux vm's er bij te draaien.
Zeer geschikt voor thuis en mkb (mits je een beetje technische kennis hebt..)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ernieball_d op 13 oktober 2017 10:32]

Reageer
0 EverLast2002
@Ernieball_d13 oktober 2017 11:01
Ik heb eenzelfde apu2c4. Met pfSense 234 liep dit voor geen meter (is contact over geweest met de leverancier). Hoe jij dan EN esxi EN daarin pfSense draaiend hebt vind ik knap.
Mijn apu2c4 is met pfSense 234 niet werkbaar, dwz zodra je in de webgui een optie of een setting aanpast/vult, dan gaat er een minuut voorbij voordat de interface weer reageert.
De resource belasting (cpu en mem) komt niet eens over de helft, hij staat uit z'n neus te eten bij wijze van...
Reageer
0 Tetraquark
@webside00713 oktober 2017 10:56
hierbij de requirements tbv bandbreedte
https://www.pfsense.org/products/#requirements

maar let ook op de hardware compatibility list.
Mocht je geen gezeik willen, koop dan gewoon een product van hun website dan weet je zeker dat je geen gezeik krijgt. (ook nog met een jaar lang gratis Gold membership)
Reageer
+1 Sandor_Clegane
13 oktober 2017 10:05
Yay! Goede software, DNS blocker erop en zelfs je apps op de telefoon hebben geen reclame meer. Alleen daarvoor is het al geweldig.

Dan is er ook nog een reverse proxy voor je eigen servertjes, een plugin om HTTP verkeer te virusscannen en een mooie OpenVPN implementatie voor remote access.

Oh, en het is ook nog een firewall. ;)
Draai het in een VM met een tweede netwerkkaart via VT-D en het loopt als een zonnetje met weinig resources.
Zoek je een firewall en ben je flauw van je ISP zijn meuk, neem dit.
I approve of this software!
Reageer
+1 EverLast2002
@Sandor_Clegane13 oktober 2017 10:12
Heb jij https virusscanning werkend draaien? Ik niet, wel http en dat werkt prima.
pfBlockerNG is ook een leuke add-on trouwens.
Reageer
+1 Sandor_Clegane
@EverLast200213 oktober 2017 10:13
Nee, daar heb ik me om eerlijk te zijn ook nog niet in verdiept. Nog geen reden voor gehad. Is misschien wel een leuke uitdaging een dezer dagen.
Reageer
+1 EverLast2002
@Sandor_Clegane13 oktober 2017 10:23
Gezien dat steeds meer internetverkeer via https loopt ipv http is dat wel prettig om werkend te krijgen in pfSense...
Reageer
0 Sandor_Clegane
@EverLast200213 oktober 2017 10:33
Dat klopt, maar meestal zijn het best gerenommeerde sites waar dat is aangezet. Tenminste waar ik meestal op rondneus. Met het blocken van de reclame domeinen en uBlock in de browser wordt het al een stuk lastiger om meuk op je machine te krijgen.
Reageer
0 Tetraquark
@EverLast200213 oktober 2017 11:01
yup, heb ik me ook wel eens in verdiept.
er zijn mooie guides die dit uitleggen.
Je moet dan wel PKI opzetten op je LAN. Deze certificaten worden gebruikt om stateful pakketinspection to doen.
Dit certificaat moet je dan wel deployen naar al je devices op je netwerk.

Mocht je veel gasten hebben op je netwerk dan wordt het nog een beetje lastiger.
Reageer
+1 himlims_
13 oktober 2017 10:15
mooi speelgoed voorop de orange-pi pc (2x nic :P)
Reageer
+1 Tetraquark
@himlims_13 oktober 2017 10:53
geen problemen met throughput?
wat voor bandbreedte heb je?
Reageer
+1 Blommie01
13 oktober 2017 10:03
Blijft een fantastische oplossing.
Reageer
+1 Starck
13 oktober 2017 10:06
Ik ben benieuwd naar de performance van de AES-GCM via OpenVPN. IPsec kon altijd al gebruik maken van de AES-NI van moderne processors en dat leverde aardig wat performance/minder cpu load op!
Reageer
+1 Xellence
13 oktober 2017 10:08
Support for Microsoft® Hyper-V™ Generation 2 virtual machines

Eindelijk veilig als appliance onder Hyper-V in te zetten. V2 vereist secure boot van de guest wat de kans op boot intrusion significant kleiner maakt. Dat wordt uitzoeken hoe zo snel mogelijk van v1 naar v2 te migreren gaat werken. Leuke klus voor de saaie uurtjes vanmiddag. Mogelijk eerst upgraden naar 2.4.0 in v1, config exporteren, een nieuwe v2 VM maken met schone 2.4.0 en daarin de config terugzetten.
Reageer
0 Tetraquark
@Xellence13 oktober 2017 10:57
doe je dat met windows10 als host?
of een server editie?
Reageer
+1 GEi
13 oktober 2017 10:19
Heb thuis ook een dedicated pfSense machine staan. Inmiddels zo van afhankelijk dat ik nog even het pfSense forum in de gaten houd wat betreft the eerste ervaringen. Grote updates blijf ik spannend vinden met vrouw en kinderen op de achtergrond die expliciet verwachten dat zij na de update gewoon verder kunnen met Facebook, Minecraft en Poe... :P
Reageer
+1 Werner
13 oktober 2017 10:28
Het beviel mij altijd prima icm Ziggo (bridged modem), maar kan het helaas niet meer gebruiken in combinatie met KPN based VDSL. Met een eigen modem is de TV en Telefonie bijna niet aan de praat te krijgen. Ik heb dus met pijn in mijn hart afscheid moeten nemen van pfSense.
Reageer
0 Jorizzz
@Werner13 oktober 2017 10:51
Never mind, ik las over vdsl heen, dacht aan glasvezel...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jorizzz op 13 oktober 2017 11:06]

Reageer
0 Tetraquark
@Werner13 oktober 2017 10:52
vaak zijn er dedicated LAN poorten voor TV op je modem.
daar moet je even rekening mee houden in je configuratie in pfsense.
Reageer
+1 AJayFasho
13 oktober 2017 10:46
Fijn stukje software inderdaad. :)

Wat mij betreft zijn de release notes wel incompleet hier op Tweakers, namelijk dat ze nu officieel geen support meer bieden voor de 32 bit architectuur en de NanoBSD images die je op CompactFlash kaartjes kon installeren. Dit is zeker iets om rekening mee te houden wanneer je upgraden wilt.

Zie ook de rest van de important info op deze webpagina: https://www.netgate.com/b...elease-now-available.html
Reageer
0 trebor.ed
@AJayFasho13 oktober 2017 11:03
Ik las dit ook, maar had iets eerder al de 64bit nano-bsd images gedownload ... ik vond het dus erg vreemd om dit te lezen terwijl de images gewoon te downloaden zijn. Bedoelen ze nu eigenlijk dat ook de 32-bit nanoBSD versies er niet meer zijn, want dat zou logischer zijn.
Reageer
