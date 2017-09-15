Er is een update voor Malwarebytes versie 3.2 verschenen. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming.
Sinds versie 3.0 zijn de tools Anti-Exploit en Anti-Ransomware geïntegreerd, die voorheen als losse programma's aangeboden werden. De fabrikant is daardoor van mening dat het product nu ook als vervanging van de traditionele antivirus-software gebruikt kan worden, waar het voorheen aanraadde om het ernaast te gebruiken. Dit geldt overigens alleen voor de betaalde uitvoering, de gratis versie functioneert alleen als on-demand scanner. Wat er precies in deze uitgave veranderd is is niet helemaal duidelijk, het changelog is gelijk aan dat van de final, versie 3.2.2.2018:
Performance/protective capability
Usability
- Improved memory usage
- Reinstalling with an older installer will no longer downgrade update packages
- Improved self-protection module stability and resiliency
- Numerous enhanced malware protection techniques and remediation capabilities
Stability/issues fixed
- Clicking ‘Install Application Updates’ button now downloads available component updates and releases regardless of limits in place for automatic update delivery
- Added a button to access the ‘Malwarebytes My Account’ portal from in-app My Account screen
- Added new setting that allows you to opt in to automatically receive Beta component updates and full releases
- Minor user interface redesigns, including confirmation of scan completion post-reboot
- Fixed numerous problems that could occur when upgrading from earlier versions to Malwarebytes 3
- Fixed an issue where updates would fail if attempted right after PC comes out of sleep
- Fixed an issue where the user interface could become non-responsive if mapped drives were present
- Fixed several issues that could lead to an ‘Unable to connect the service’ message
- Improved overall stability of drivers
- Addressed several translation issues
- Fixed several crashes and hangs related to the service and tray
- Addressed many other miscellaneous defects and user interface improvements