Versie 8.3.7 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een development-framework. In versie 8.3.7 zijn enkele beveiligingsproblemen verholpen en het is daarom aan te raden om de update snel uit te voern.



Release notes

Maintenance and security release of the Drupal 8 series.

This release fixes security vulnerabilities. Sites are urged to upgrade immediately after reading the notes below and the security announcements:

No other fixes are included.

No changes have been made to the .htaccess, web.config, robots.txt or default settings.php files in this release, so upgrading custom versions of those files is not necessary.