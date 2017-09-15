Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Drupal 8.3.7

Door , 0 reacties, submitter: TwiQ_Media, bron: Drupal

Drupal logo Versie 8.3.7 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een development-framework. In versie 8.3.7 zijn enkele beveiligingsproblemen verholpen en het is daarom aan te raden om de update snel uit te voern.

Release notes

Maintenance and security release of the Drupal 8 series.

This release fixes security vulnerabilities. Sites are urged to upgrade immediately after reading the notes below and the security announcements:

No other fixes are included.

No changes have been made to the .htaccess, web.config, robots.txt or default settings.php files in this release, so upgrading custom versions of those files is not necessary.

Versienummer 8.3.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-8.3.7.tar.gz
Bestandsgroottes 12,15MB - 20,13MB
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download Volgende download

Lees meer

Drupal geen prijs bekend
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*