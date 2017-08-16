Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Node.js 8.4.0

Door , 1 reactie, submitter: zwik, bron: Node.js

Node.js logo (75 pix) Node.js is open source en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van server-side-webapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in JavaScript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js-runtime op de server. Het biedt een eventgedreven omgeving aan waarbij non-blocking i/o een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 8.4.0 vrijgegeven in de current-branch, met de volgende veranderingen:

Node v8.4.0 (Current)

Notable changes
  • HTTP2
    • Experimental support for the built-in http2 has been added via the --expose-http2 flag.
  • Inspector
    • require() is available in the inspector console now.
    • Multiple contexts, as created by the vm module, are supported now.
  • N-API
    • New APIs for creating number values have been introduced.
  • Stream
    • For Duplex streams, the high water mark option can now be set independently for the readable and the writable side.
  • Util
    • util.format now supports the %o and %O specifiers for printing objects.
Commits
  • assert: optimize code path for deepEqual Maps
  • async_hooks: CHECK that resource is not empty
  • benchmark: fix and extend assert benchmarks
  • benchmark: Correct constructor for freelist
  • benchmark: remove unused parameters
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) deps: add nghttp2 dependency
  • deps: cherry-pick f19b889 from V8 upstream
  • deps,tools: add missing nghttp2 license
  • doc: delint
  • doc: fix header level typo
  • doc: fix http2 sample code for http2.md
  • doc: explain browser support of http/2 without SSL
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) doc: include http2.md in all.md
  • doc: add missing changes: metadata for util
  • doc: add missing changes: metadata for streams
  • doc: fix docs style in util.md
  • doc: fix docs style in intl.md
  • doc: expanded description of buffer.slice
  • doc: improve fs.read() doc text
  • doc: clarify the position argument for fs.read
  • doc: add docs for AssertionError
  • doc: fix order of AtExit callbacks in addons.md
  • doc: remove undef NDEBUG from addons.md
  • encoding: rudimentary TextDecoder support w/o ICU
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http: move utcDate to internal/http.js
  • http2: fix [kInspect]() output for Http2Stream
  • http2: name padding buffer fields
  • http2: use per-environment buffers
  • http2: improve perf of passing headers to C++
  • http2: rename some nghttp2 stream flags
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix flakiness in timeout
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix linting after rebase
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix compilation error after V8 update
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: add some doc detail for invalid header chars
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix documentation errors
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: minor cleanup
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: use static allocated arrays
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: get trailers working with the compat api
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: refactor trailers API
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: address initial pr feedback
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: make writeHead behave like HTTP/1.
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: doc and fixes to the Compatibility API
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: add range support for respondWith{File|FD}
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix socketOnTimeout and a segfault
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: refinement and test for socketError
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix abort when client.destroy inside end event
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix documentation nits
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: remove redundant return in test
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: add tests and benchmarks
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: introducing HTTP/2
  • inspector: support extra contexts
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) inspector: allow require in Runtime.evaluate
  • lib: move deprecationWarned var
  • lib: use Timer.now() in readline module
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) n-api: add napi_get_node_version
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) n-api: optimize number API performance
  • net: use rest parameters instead of arguments
  • repl: include folder extensions in autocomplete
  • src: remove unused http2_socket_buffer from env
  • src: mention that node options are space-separated
  • src: avoid creating local data variable
  • src: use local isolate instead of args.GetIsolate
  • src: add comments for cares library init refcount
  • src: remove duplicate loop
  • src: add overlooked handle to cleanup
  • src,http2: DRY header/trailer handling code up
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) stream: support readable/writableHWM for Duplex
  • test: cover all HTTP methods that parser supports
  • test: use regular expressions in throw assertions
  • test: increase http2 coverage
  • test: add crypto check to http2 tests
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) test: fix flaky test-http2-client-unescaped-path on osx
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) test: fix flakiness in test-http2-client-upload
  • test: add test-benchmark-arrays
  • test: allow inspector to reopen with same port
  • test: remove redundant using in cctest
  • test: make totalLen snake case
  • test: make test-tls-connect checks more strict
  • Revert "test: disable MultipleEnvironmentsPerIsolate"
  • Revert "test: add DISABLED_ prefix to commented out test"
  • test: properly order freeing resources in cctest
  • test: split out load-sensitive readline tests
  • test: add block scoping to test-readline-interface
  • test: set module loading error for aix
  • test: fix conversion of microseconds in test
  • test: improve check in test-os
  • test: replace indexOf with includes
  • test: fix test-readline-interface
  • test: improve multiple timers tests
  • test: use ciphers supported by shared OpenSSL
  • test: mitigate RegEx exceeding 80 chars
  • test: read proper inspector message size
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) tls: add tlsSocket.disableRenegotiation()
  • tools: fix tools/addon-verify.js
  • util: improve util.inspect performance
  • (SEMVER-MINOR) util: implement %o and %O as formatting specifiers
Versienummer 8.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
0 PhoenixT
16 augustus 2017 17:29
Tweakers.net heeft Node 8.3 overgeslagen die een flinke verbetering heeft: namelijk de upgrade naar versie 6 van de V8 JavaScript engine, welke de nieuwe JIT engine Turbofan gebruikt. De performance kan in sommige gevallen flink verbeteren: https://medium.com/the-node-js-collection/get-ready-a-new-v8-is-coming-node-js-performance-is-changing-46a63d6da4de
