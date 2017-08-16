Node.js is open source en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van server-side-webapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in JavaScript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js-runtime op de server. Het biedt een eventgedreven omgeving aan waarbij non-blocking i/o een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 8.4.0 vrijgegeven in de current-branch, met de volgende veranderingen:
Node v8.4.0 (Current)
Notable changes
Commits
- HTTP2
- Experimental support for the built-in http2 has been added via the --expose-http2 flag.
- Inspector
- require() is available in the inspector console now.
- Multiple contexts, as created by the vm module, are supported now.
- N-API
- New APIs for creating number values have been introduced.
- Stream
- For Duplex streams, the high water mark option can now be set independently for the readable and the writable side.
- Util
- util.format now supports the %o and %O specifiers for printing objects.
- assert: optimize code path for deepEqual Maps
- async_hooks: CHECK that resource is not empty
- benchmark: fix and extend assert benchmarks
- benchmark: Correct constructor for freelist
- benchmark: remove unused parameters
- (SEMVER-MINOR) deps: add nghttp2 dependency
- deps: cherry-pick f19b889 from V8 upstream
- deps,tools: add missing nghttp2 license
- doc: delint
- doc: fix header level typo
- doc: fix http2 sample code for http2.md
- doc: explain browser support of http/2 without SSL
- (SEMVER-MINOR) doc: include http2.md in all.md
- doc: add missing changes: metadata for util
- doc: add missing changes: metadata for streams
- doc: fix docs style in util.md
- doc: fix docs style in intl.md
- doc: expanded description of buffer.slice
- doc: improve fs.read() doc text
- doc: clarify the position argument for fs.read
- doc: add docs for AssertionError
- doc: fix order of AtExit callbacks in addons.md
- doc: remove undef NDEBUG from addons.md
- encoding: rudimentary TextDecoder support w/o ICU
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http: move utcDate to internal/http.js
- http2: fix [kInspect]() output for Http2Stream
- http2: name padding buffer fields
- http2: use per-environment buffers
- http2: improve perf of passing headers to C++
- http2: rename some nghttp2 stream flags
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix flakiness in timeout
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix linting after rebase
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix compilation error after V8 update
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: add some doc detail for invalid header chars
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix documentation errors
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: minor cleanup
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: use static allocated arrays
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: get trailers working with the compat api
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: refactor trailers API
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: address initial pr feedback
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: make writeHead behave like HTTP/1.
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: doc and fixes to the Compatibility API
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: add range support for respondWith{File|FD}
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix socketOnTimeout and a segfault
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: refinement and test for socketError
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix abort when client.destroy inside end event
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix documentation nits
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: remove redundant return in test
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: add tests and benchmarks
- (SEMVER-MINOR) http2: introducing HTTP/2
- inspector: support extra contexts
- (SEMVER-MINOR) inspector: allow require in Runtime.evaluate
- lib: move deprecationWarned var
- lib: use Timer.now() in readline module
- (SEMVER-MINOR) n-api: add napi_get_node_version
- (SEMVER-MINOR) n-api: optimize number API performance
- net: use rest parameters instead of arguments
- repl: include folder extensions in autocomplete
- src: remove unused http2_socket_buffer from env
- src: mention that node options are space-separated
- src: avoid creating local data variable
- src: use local isolate instead of args.GetIsolate
- src: add comments for cares library init refcount
- src: remove duplicate loop
- src: add overlooked handle to cleanup
- src,http2: DRY header/trailer handling code up
- (SEMVER-MINOR) stream: support readable/writableHWM for Duplex
- test: cover all HTTP methods that parser supports
- test: use regular expressions in throw assertions
- test: increase http2 coverage
- test: add crypto check to http2 tests
- (SEMVER-MINOR) test: fix flaky test-http2-client-unescaped-path on osx
- (SEMVER-MINOR) test: fix flakiness in test-http2-client-upload
- test: add test-benchmark-arrays
- test: allow inspector to reopen with same port
- test: remove redundant using in cctest
- test: make totalLen snake case
- test: make test-tls-connect checks more strict
- Revert "test: disable MultipleEnvironmentsPerIsolate"
- Revert "test: add DISABLED_ prefix to commented out test"
- test: properly order freeing resources in cctest
- test: split out load-sensitive readline tests
- test: add block scoping to test-readline-interface
- test: set module loading error for aix
- test: fix conversion of microseconds in test
- test: improve check in test-os
- test: replace indexOf with includes
- test: fix test-readline-interface
- test: improve multiple timers tests
- test: use ciphers supported by shared OpenSSL
- test: mitigate RegEx exceeding 80 chars
- test: read proper inspector message size
- (SEMVER-MINOR) tls: add tlsSocket.disableRenegotiation()
- tools: fix tools/addon-verify.js
- util: improve util.inspect performance
- (SEMVER-MINOR) util: implement %o and %O as formatting specifiers