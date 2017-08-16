Node.js is open source en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van server-side-webapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in JavaScript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js-runtime op de server. Het biedt een eventgedreven omgeving aan waarbij non-blocking i/o een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 8.4.0 vrijgegeven in de current-branch, met de volgende veranderingen:

Notable changes HTTP2 Experimental support for the built-in http2 has been added via the --expose-http2 flag.

Inspector require() is available in the inspector console now. Multiple contexts, as created by the vm module, are supported now.

N-API New APIs for creating number values have been introduced.

Stream For Duplex streams, the high water mark option can now be set independently for the readable and the writable side.

Util util.format now supports the %o and %O specifiers for printing objects.

Commits assert: optimize code path for deepEqual Maps

async_hooks: CHECK that resource is not empty

benchmark: fix and extend assert benchmarks

benchmark: Correct constructor for freelist

benchmark: remove unused parameters

(SEMVER-MINOR) deps: add nghttp2 dependency

deps: cherry-pick f19b889 from V8 upstream

deps,tools: add missing nghttp2 license

doc: delint

doc: fix header level typo

doc: fix http2 sample code for http2.md

doc: explain browser support of http/2 without SSL

(SEMVER-MINOR) doc: include http2.md in all.md

doc: add missing changes: metadata for util

doc: add missing changes: metadata for streams

doc: fix docs style in util.md

doc: fix docs style in intl.md

doc: expanded description of buffer.slice

doc: improve fs.read() doc text

doc: clarify the position argument for fs.read

doc: add docs for AssertionError

doc: fix order of AtExit callbacks in addons.md

doc: remove undef NDEBUG from addons.md

encoding: rudimentary TextDecoder support w/o ICU

(SEMVER-MINOR) http: move utcDate to internal/http.js

http2: fix [kInspect]() output for Http2Stream

http2: name padding buffer fields

http2: use per-environment buffers

http2: improve perf of passing headers to C++

http2: rename some nghttp2 stream flags

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix flakiness in timeout

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix linting after rebase

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix compilation error after V8 update

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: add some doc detail for invalid header chars

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix documentation errors

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: minor cleanup

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: use static allocated arrays

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: get trailers working with the compat api

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: refactor trailers API

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: address initial pr feedback

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: make writeHead behave like HTTP/1.

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: doc and fixes to the Compatibility API

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: add range support for respondWith{File|FD}

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix socketOnTimeout and a segfault

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: refinement and test for socketError

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix abort when client.destroy inside end event

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: fix documentation nits

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: remove redundant return in test

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: add tests and benchmarks

(SEMVER-MINOR) http2: introducing HTTP/2

inspector: support extra contexts

(SEMVER-MINOR) inspector: allow require in Runtime.evaluate

lib: move deprecationWarned var

lib: use Timer.now() in readline module

(SEMVER-MINOR) n-api: add napi_get_node_version

(SEMVER-MINOR) n-api: optimize number API performance

net: use rest parameters instead of arguments

repl: include folder extensions in autocomplete

src: remove unused http2_socket_buffer from env

src: mention that node options are space-separated

src: avoid creating local data variable

src: use local isolate instead of args.GetIsolate

src: add comments for cares library init refcount

src: remove duplicate loop

src: add overlooked handle to cleanup

src,http2: DRY header/trailer handling code up

(SEMVER-MINOR) stream: support readable/writableHWM for Duplex

test: cover all HTTP methods that parser supports

test: use regular expressions in throw assertions

test: increase http2 coverage

test: add crypto check to http2 tests

(SEMVER-MINOR) test: fix flaky test-http2-client-unescaped-path on osx

(SEMVER-MINOR) test: fix flakiness in test-http2-client-upload

test: add test-benchmark-arrays

test: allow inspector to reopen with same port

test: remove redundant using in cctest

test: make totalLen snake case

test: make test-tls-connect checks more strict

Revert "test: disable MultipleEnvironmentsPerIsolate"

Revert "test: add DISABLED_ prefix to commented out test"

test: properly order freeing resources in cctest

test: split out load-sensitive readline tests

test: add block scoping to test-readline-interface

test: set module loading error for aix

test: fix conversion of microseconds in test

test: improve check in test-os

test: replace indexOf with includes

test: fix test-readline-interface

test: improve multiple timers tests

test: use ciphers supported by shared OpenSSL

test: mitigate RegEx exceeding 80 chars

test: read proper inspector message size

(SEMVER-MINOR) tls: add tlsSocket.disableRenegotiation()

tools: fix tools/addon-verify.js

util: improve util.inspect performance

(SEMVER-MINOR) util: implement %o and %O as formatting specifiers