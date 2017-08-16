Versie 7.5 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. Sinds versie 7.0 is er ook een 64bit-uitvoering van het programma, al is nog niet van alle plug-ins een 64bit-versie beschikbaar.

Notepad++ v7.5 new features and bug-fixes: Add new languages support: ASN.1, AviSynth, Blitz Basic, Csound, Erlang, escript, Forth, FreeBASIC, LaTeX, MMIX, Nimrod, nnCron, OScript, PureBasic, Rebol, registry, Rust, SPICE, txt2tags

Add "Open file in its default viewer" command.

Add "-quickPrint" command line argument: Launch Notepad++, print document & exit.

Add /noUpdater argument for installer to not install updater (useful in silent mode).

Add new installer argument /allowAppDataPluginsLoading.

Roll back to 1 "Find next" button in Find/Replace dialog, due to the inconsistence after removal of direction option.

Enhancement: empty fields "Replace with" and "Filters" of Find/Replace dialog are remembered in the next session.

Fix text selection in combo boxes of find/replace dialog problem on resizing.

Fix the issue of passing non-exist folder via command line without any warning.

Fix multi-line tab button remaining pushed issue while switching off.

Fix TAB key wired behavior on find/replace dialog's transparency radio button.

Fix click on tab without hitting close button but close file issue.

Fix Notepad++ modifying command line arguments issue (command line arguments could be visualized by system tools).

Fix file not dirty while its content changed on the hard drive.

Fix saved duplicated file in the same view issue.

Fix "Folder as Workspace" toolbar button not activated after dropping folder issue.